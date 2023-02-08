'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?
- Have you ever tasted snail caviar? Did you know the delicacy even exists?
- Bruce Whitfield finds out about escargot snail breeding and egg production from Michael Beetge from Goshen Snail Farm in Wilderness.
Are you a fan of caviar? And ever heard of snail caviar?
Snail roe has come into its own as a delicacy overseas, and is now being produced here at home in South Africa.
"Snail caviar is a beautiful ingredient... with a unique, complex flavour profile."
That's the word from award-winning chef Darren Badenhorst, co-owner of "Dusk" in Stellenbosch.
The restaurant is probably one of the few in South Africa that serves snail eggs
It has a light, nutty, hazelnut component to it. We actually lightly smoke it as well which gives it another dimension and we use it from a sustainability point of view... We use the snail roe, we use the meat and we use the shells...Darren Badenhorst, Chef and co-owner of Dusk
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about escargot snail breeding and egg production from Michael Beetge, director at Goshen Organic Snail Farm in Wilderness in the Western Cape.
The family-based enterprise collaborates with farmers across South Africa and in some neighbouring countries.
Historically, says Beetge, South Africa imported escargot snails, usually already canned.
We started up four years ago... The plan was to farm and to supply our factory Garden Route Foods... It's the hub that processes these snails, and we're getting to the canning of the meat and the pouching of the meat.Michael Beetge, Director - Goshen Snail Farm
When it comes to snail roe or caviar, they're only producing on demand at the moment as it is still a relatively unknown ingredient locally.
In my opinion it tastes mushroomy or earthy... We do advertise to sell but basically we've just been handing out samples... and restaurants test it out.Michael Beetge, Director - Goshen Snail Farm
We've had a few restaurants in the Wilderness actually run it on their Christmas set menus, so there is interest, but in Africa it's very rare... In Europe it's more common.Michael Beetge, Director - Goshen Snail Farm
Beetge explains that they provide the right conditions for the snails to lay eggs in their breeding rooms.
"We put all the breeding snails on tables and there are dishes filled with the right density of soil and moisture... They burrow their heads into the soil and they give us eggs."
As snails are hermaphrodites, they pair and then both lay eggs.
For more from Beetge, scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?
Source : https://www.facebook.com/goshensnailfarm/photos/pb.100067049413352.-2207520000./961244927879182/?type=3
