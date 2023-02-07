Streaming issues? Report here
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup

7 February 2023 5:38 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Robert Marawa
Proteas women
Hilton Moreeng
2023 T20 Women's World Cup
#MSW

South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.

Proteas women head coach, Hilton Moreeng says that representing South Africa in a World Cup on home soil will be the proudest moment of his life.

South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.

The Proteas take on Sri Lanka in the opening fixture.

Moreeng told Robert Marawa on #MSW that preparations for the tournament are going well, despite the defeat to England in a warm-up fixture.

If we have to play tomorrow, the ladies are ready. That’s how happy we are with the preparations. The opening game is very important. We anticipate a packed crowd for the first game.

Hilton Moreeng, head coach of Proteas Women

The players need to go out and perform on the day and entertain the crowd in their home world cup. South Africa is a proud sporting nation and we want to do the country proud on the day. We can leave nothing to chance and you have to trust your prep when the first ball gets bowled.

Hilton Moreeng, head coach of Proteas Women

There has been some controversy around the squad selection with regular captain Dane van Niekerk left out due to fitness issues.

Moreeng however, says as a squad, they have to put that behind them.

People will always have their views, but what was done was in the interest of the team. From a mental side we have to put it behind us and we are moving forward and focusing on the tournament.

Hilton Moreeng, head coach of Proteas Women

At this level you want to take things one game at a time but this opportunity is a privilege for everyone involved.

Hilton Moreeng, head coach of Proteas Women

In addition to Sri Lanka, South Africa will also play Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the group phase of the tournament.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup




