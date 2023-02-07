Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?
As the 2023 edition of the Mining Indaba takes place against the backdrop of unrelenting loadshedding, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says investors have lost faith in the government.
“Business investment in SA is on strike until things improve” BusinessLIVE quotes the mining boss as saying.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.
RELATED: 'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Mondi believes the term "investment strike" is appropriate.
Remember, we are arguably in an environment where the future is very uncertain because of the lack of follow-through by government of its own pronouncements relating to economic reforms.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Mondi notes that "it took a while" before President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened in the energy sector.
Deploying those assets takes a long time, so we're talking about 24-36 months before getting more renewables into the grid and therefore improving our energy sources...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Mondi runs through what he says are other failures - telecoms reforms stalling, failing water provision....
...and in reality, in a mini-commodity boom we are unable to exploit that opportunity because government has just not played its part, making it very difficult for mining companies themselves to make more money for shareholders in South Africa...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
And we postpone all these decisions until we can get a government that can make those tough decisions.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
RELATED: Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
The fact that government has stalled in creating that enabling environment as our President is saying, undermines confidence.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
We're all waiting for what the President will say during his State of the Nation address on Thursday and, importantly, who comes into the Cabinet he feels.
However we all know in various sectors... that these guys have run out of ideas... We need to start mobilising our society... to start talking about a new government, and how we can start working on new conditions taking on the ANC-EFF alliance going forward.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Scroll up to listen to Mondi's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tintin75/tintin751202/tintin75120200006/12145093-a-grunge-south-african-flag-for-you.jpg
More from Business
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions at the Mining Indaba and the pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?
International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared to cover related claims.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group.Read More
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB.Read More
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills.Read More
Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general
Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki MngomezuluRead More
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.Read More
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed
A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'
Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.Read More
[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?
Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.Read More
[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests
Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics
All the news you need to know.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More