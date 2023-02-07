Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?





As the 2023 edition of the Mining Indaba takes place against the backdrop of unrelenting loadshedding, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says investors have lost faith in the government.

“Business investment in SA is on strike until things improve” BusinessLIVE quotes the mining boss as saying.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

Mondi believes the term "investment strike" is appropriate.

Remember, we are arguably in an environment where the future is very uncertain because of the lack of follow-through by government of its own pronouncements relating to economic reforms. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Mondi notes that "it took a while" before President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened in the energy sector.

Deploying those assets takes a long time, so we're talking about 24-36 months before getting more renewables into the grid and therefore improving our energy sources... Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Mondi runs through what he says are other failures - telecoms reforms stalling, failing water provision....

...and in reality, in a mini-commodity boom we are unable to exploit that opportunity because government has just not played its part, making it very difficult for mining companies themselves to make more money for shareholders in South Africa... Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

And we postpone all these decisions until we can get a government that can make those tough decisions. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The fact that government has stalled in creating that enabling environment as our President is saying, undermines confidence. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

We're all waiting for what the President will say during his State of the Nation address on Thursday and, importantly, who comes into the Cabinet he feels.

However we all know in various sectors... that these guys have run out of ideas... We need to start mobilising our society... to start talking about a new government, and how we can start working on new conditions taking on the ANC-EFF alliance going forward. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

