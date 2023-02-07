Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions a... 7 February 2023 7:32 PM
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow? International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared... 7 February 2023 5:26 PM
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived. 7 February 2023 11:01 AM
View all Local
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems? 'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi... 7 February 2023 8:35 PM
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu 7 February 2023 12:39 PM
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week... 7 February 2023 6:50 AM
View all Politics
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems? 'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi... 7 February 2023 8:35 PM
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions a... 7 February 2023 7:32 PM
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow? International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared... 7 February 2023 5:26 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Future architects' designs are being influenced by the demand for solar energy Solar power will likely feature in many future homes and building this into the architectural design can make it more effective. 7 February 2023 3:35 PM
Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism? SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. 7 February 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousan... 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday. 7 February 2023 5:38 PM
‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it. 7 February 2023 2:46 PM
View all Sport
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?

7 February 2023 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Investment
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Business Confidence
Bruce Whitfield
Mining Indaba
Neal Froneman
investment strike

'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi.

As the 2023 edition of the Mining Indaba takes place against the backdrop of unrelenting loadshedding, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says investors have lost faith in the government.

“Business investment in SA is on strike until things improve” BusinessLIVE quotes the mining boss as saying.

© tintin75/123rf.com
© tintin75/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

RELATED: 'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding

Mondi believes the term "investment strike" is appropriate.

Remember, we are arguably in an environment where the future is very uncertain because of the lack of follow-through by government of its own pronouncements relating to economic reforms.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Mondi notes that "it took a while" before President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened in the energy sector.

Deploying those assets takes a long time, so we're talking about 24-36 months before getting more renewables into the grid and therefore improving our energy sources...

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Mondi runs through what he says are other failures - telecoms reforms stalling, failing water provision....

...and in reality, in a mini-commodity boom we are unable to exploit that opportunity because government has just not played its part, making it very difficult for mining companies themselves to make more money for shareholders in South Africa...

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

And we postpone all these decisions until we can get a government that can make those tough decisions.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

RELATED: Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports

The fact that government has stalled in creating that enabling environment as our President is saying, undermines confidence.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

We're all waiting for what the President will say during his State of the Nation address on Thursday and, importantly, who comes into the Cabinet he feels.

However we all know in various sectors... that these guys have run out of ideas... We need to start mobilising our society... to start talking about a new government, and how we can start working on new conditions taking on the ANC-EFF alliance going forward.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Scroll up to listen to Mondi's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?




7 February 2023 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Investment
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Business Confidence
Bruce Whitfield
Mining Indaba
Neal Froneman
investment strike

More from Business

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba on 7 February 2023 @PresidencyZA

Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports

7 February 2023 7:32 PM

The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions at the Mining Indaba and the pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fillvector/123rf.com

Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?

7 February 2023 5:26 PM

International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared to cover related claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andrewrybalko/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

7 February 2023 4:18 PM

Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cattle farming. Picture: Supplied.

Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors

6 February 2023 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RMB logo.

RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa

6 February 2023 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert

6 February 2023 6:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring

6 February 2023 4:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© koloj/123rf.com

'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

6 February 2023 3:24 PM

The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB

6 February 2023 10:57 AM

Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

6 February 2023 9:38 AM

Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general

7 February 2023 12:39 PM

Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: bradleyvdw/123rf.com

'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco

7 February 2023 6:50 AM

Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© koloj/123rf.com

'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

6 February 2023 3:24 PM

The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof. Jonathan Jansen. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'

6 February 2023 1:45 PM

Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC DP Paul Mashatile, ANC chair Gwede Matashe and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu at the ANC's fundraising gala dinner in Bloemfontein on 7 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?

6 February 2023 12:47 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents of Komani in the Eastern Cape wait to be addressed by COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma regarding poor service delivery in the area on 6 February 2023. Picture: Video screenshot / @Sipha_Kema / Twitter

[LISTEN] Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests

6 February 2023 12:23 PM

Mandy speaks to Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the City Hall in Cape Town on 10 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics

6 February 2023 12:17 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekurhuleni council sitting at the Germiston Civic Centre on 2 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros

6 February 2023 10:19 AM

ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC deputy president David Mabuza at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Time to beef up the Deputy President role?

6 February 2023 10:12 AM

David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

World Politics

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

KZN legislature swears in Moloi and Zuma as MECs

7 February 2023 8:05 PM

Turkiye-Syria quake death count tops 6,200 as rescuers brave icy weather

7 February 2023 7:40 PM

Untu hopeful Prasa will pay millions owed to workers

7 February 2023 5:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA