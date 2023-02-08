What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits
In the wake of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, the death toll continues to rise, and rescue teams are on site assisting survivors who are trapped under debris.
John Perlman speaks to Ian Scher, the CEO of Rescue South Africa about what goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake.
Scher says the rescue teams experienced difficulties teams when entering the affected area. The two airports in the area have been closed due to damage making it difficult for runway landings. Congestion and limited landing space to park aircraft have caused further challenges.
Most of the rescue teams around the world belong to a global rescue network the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (Insarag) which follows standard practices and methods in executing search and rescue operations.
All teams that respond follow a similar methodology, first team to respond will take the responsibility of meeting all the teams that come in and explaining to them where they have to go to.Ian Scher, CEO - Rescue South Africa
Scher says that the locals are likely to save more people who are slightly trapped, however, the deeply trapped individuals would require professionals to rescue them.
Local people immediately after an earthquake like that probably pull out 80% of the slightly trapped individuals so during the first 12-15 hours you find that a really high percentage of people are saved.Ian Scher, CEO of Rescue South Africa
The really deeply entombed people are saved by rescue teams, either by dogs, identifying noise and so forth. As the days go by, the chances of finding life diminish significantly.Ian Scher, CEO of Rescue South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115661419_dog-looking-for-injured-people-in-ruins-after-earthquake-.html
