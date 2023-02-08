What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously,' - Dr Sean Phillips The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves. 8 February 2023 10:19 AM
WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer Ener-G-Africa (EGA) is the only German-certified tier-one solar panel factory in the world, but will it help with loadshedding? 8 February 2023 10:10 AM
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
View all Local
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst Bongani Bingwa speaks to Journalist, analyst and writer John Matisonn on the upcoming State of the Nation. 8 February 2023 8:13 AM
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet. 8 February 2023 6:31 AM
View all Politics
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet. 8 February 2023 6:31 AM
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems? 'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi... 7 February 2023 8:35 PM
View all Business
'Diverse people come together': how San history became part of our coat of arms Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art. 8 February 2023 11:08 AM
Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack. 8 February 2023 7:24 AM
Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community. 8 February 2023 7:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James now holds the record with total of 38,388 points. 8 February 2023 6:36 AM
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousan... 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday. 7 February 2023 5:38 PM
View all Sport
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday. 8 February 2023 5:19 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

8 February 2023 5:19 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
earthquake southwest Turkey
State of National Disaster
John Perlman

A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

In the wake of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, the death toll continues to rise, and rescue teams are on site assisting survivors who are trapped under debris.

John Perlman speaks to Ian Scher, the CEO of Rescue South Africa about what goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake.

noskaphoto/123rf
noskaphoto/123rf

Scher says the rescue teams experienced difficulties teams when entering the affected area. The two airports in the area have been closed due to damage making it difficult for runway landings. Congestion and limited landing space to park aircraft have caused further challenges.

Most of the rescue teams around the world belong to a global rescue network the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (Insarag) which follows standard practices and methods in executing search and rescue operations.

All teams that respond follow a similar methodology, first team to respond will take the responsibility of meeting all the teams that come in and explaining to them where they have to go to.

Ian Scher, CEO - Rescue South Africa

Scher says that the locals are likely to save more people who are slightly trapped, however, the deeply trapped individuals would require professionals to rescue them.

Local people immediately after an earthquake like that probably pull out 80% of the slightly trapped individuals so during the first 12-15 hours you find that a really high percentage of people are saved.

Ian Scher, CEO of Rescue South Africa

The really deeply entombed people are saved by rescue teams, either by dogs, identifying noise and so forth. As the days go by, the chances of finding life diminish significantly.

Ian Scher, CEO of Rescue South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




8 February 2023 5:19 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
earthquake southwest Turkey
State of National Disaster
John Perlman

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba on 7 February 2023 @PresidencyZA

The African Mining Indaba is in full swing

8 February 2023 9:39 AM

Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of Sona 2022. Picture: GCIS

SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst

8 February 2023 8:13 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Journalist, analyst and writer John Matisonn on the upcoming State of the Nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains

8 February 2023 6:31 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first black woman combat fighter pilot. Picture: @WingedSpanner/Facebook.com.

She's a fighter pilot! Mandisa Mfeka opens up about her lifelong dream

8 February 2023 5:42 AM

Clarence Ford speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, the first black South African female pilot to work with the SA Air Force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?

7 February 2023 8:35 PM

'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general

7 February 2023 12:39 PM

Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: bradleyvdw/123rf.com

'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco

7 February 2023 6:50 AM

Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© koloj/123rf.com

'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

6 February 2023 3:24 PM

The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof. Jonathan Jansen. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'

6 February 2023 1:45 PM

Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

FILE: South Africa's coat of arms. Picture: GCIS/Facebook

'Diverse people come together': how San history became part of our coat of arms

8 February 2023 11:08 AM

Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

towfiqu/123rf

Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits

8 February 2023 7:24 AM

Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Kfm social media team

Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor

8 February 2023 7:15 AM

As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sofiiashunkina/123rf

People of colour are at risk of skin cancer, warns doctor. Here are some signs

8 February 2023 5:50 AM

On health and wellness, Oncologist Dr Louis Kathan joins Clement to speak about the prevalence of skin cancer on people of colour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andrewrybalko/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

7 February 2023 4:18 PM

Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Future architects' designs are being influenced by the demand for solar energy

7 February 2023 3:35 PM

Solar power will likely feature in many future homes and building this into the architectural design can make it more effective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Tourism Acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefed the media on the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal on Thursday 2 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?

7 February 2023 2:50 PM

SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Mental health check: 1 in 4 teens may have battled with suicidal thoughts

7 February 2023 1:22 PM

Teenage suicide is becoming increasingly common in South Africa, largely as a result of untreated mental health conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'sober curious' trend: what is it and why's it on the rise?

7 February 2023 11:18 AM

Driven by increasing consumer demand for non-alcoholic products, the "sober curious" trend is here to stay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© avemario/123rf.com

Is your partner in debt? 3 tips on how to help them (and you)

7 February 2023 8:04 AM

Discussing debt with your partner can be overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help you or your partner get out of debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons

6 February 2023 9:21 AM

About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mkopka/123rf.com

Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland

6 February 2023 8:55 AM

Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?'

6 February 2023 8:39 AM

The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this video grab from AFP TV taken on February 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, levelling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighbouring Syria. Picture: AFP

UPDATE: Turkey earthquake death toll continues to rise

6 February 2023 4:46 AM

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey near the border between the two countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Welsh flag, Wales. Picture: Pixabay.

Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal

3 February 2023 10:10 AM

The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Picture: Wiki media commons

Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader

3 February 2023 9:51 AM

The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem

2 February 2023 10:54 AM

People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

2 February 2023 10:10 AM

A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

Politics Lifestyle World

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

5-year-old wounded in Manenberg drive-by shooting still in critical condition

8 February 2023 1:04 PM

Inmates attack 4 officials at Drakenstein Correctional Centre

8 February 2023 12:47 PM

More money would mean more diesel and a lot less load shedding: De Ruyter

8 February 2023 11:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA