Our top-picks for a quick escape from Gauteng's concrete jungle

9 February 2023 8:27 AM
by Sian Roelofsz
Tags:
Vacation

From luxury to budget-friendly, we have a variety of quick escapes in and around Gauteng for couples and families alike.

Whether you need some down-time away from your laptop and the constant hustle-bustle of Joburg city life, want to take the little ones for a memorable holiday, or simply want a change of scenery with the convenience of everyday essentials (like WiFi and electricity) still within arms reach, we've got you covered...

The Big 5 on our doorsteps...

As South Africans, we are so fortunate to have quick and easy access to the bush and Big 5. There's nothing quite like a bush break - the sounds of hyenas in the distance, the smell of the bushveld and evening braais, Amarula coffees, and evenings spent around the fire under a canopy of stars - bliss!

Situated within the Dinokeng Game Reserve, a Big 5 reserve that's a quick drive from JHB (an hour to be precise), you’ll find iKhaya LamaDube. The luxury, self-catering accommodation consists of 8 private and fully equipped units, with accommodation options to suit different budgets.

The two luxury units boast private splash pools, state-of-the-art kitchens, indoor and outdoor showers, bathtubs, fireplaces, an outdoor braai/boma, and an additional covered built-in braai area (from R3190 per unit per night).

Luxury suite

For the more adventurous travelers, there is a rustic, glamping safari tent setup. Perched on a wooden deck, with a quaint living and kitchen area, outdoor shower, and private boma area, this option is the perfect choice for those wanting an authentic, African experience (from R1690 per unit per night).

Glamping tent

Enjoy self-drives, birdwatching, and game viewing while visiting iKhaya LamaDube. But most of all, enjoy the tranquility, fresh air, and downtime.

The area is also home to The Martial Eagle Breeding Site, the only active breeding site in Gauteng. Perhaps you’ll get lucky and spot one of these majestic creatures.

Regrets, no young children allowed.

Click here for more details

iKhaya LamaDube

Kiara Lodge in the Maluti mountains is a true treat for the entire family!

Breath-taking views, an abundance of flora and fauna, freshwater dams, towering mountains, and ample kid-friendly activities... you count us in!

Located between the Golden Gate Reserve and the quaint town of Clarens, there are a variety of activities and attractions in the area that are sure to keep you busy for the duration of your stay. Or, if you’re after some peaceful downtime, you can simply bask in the beauty of the surroundings without venturing far beyond your private patio.

Kiara Lodge itself offers endless activities for the entire family, from biking trails and a climbing wall to horse riding, water rafting, fishing, jungle gyms, paddle boats, rock climbing, gorge swinging, games rooms for toddlers through to teens, and much more.

There’s a variety of accommodation options dotted across the expansive property from studios to apartments, chalets, and villas. Whether you’re traveling as a couple or as family and friends, there’s suitable accommodation for all party sizes and budgets.

Click here for more details

Kiara Lodge

Pack your wellies and bucket hats...

Ever dream of living on a farm? Fresh air, open spaces, organic fruit and veggies, and all those cute farm animals…. At Rosemary Hill Farm, located on the Eastern outskirts of Pretoria, you can make all your farming dreams come true, in a stylish kind of way! Just the way we like it.

With over 33km of trails, a bustling coffee shop, picnic spots, Segway tours, horse riding, farm walks, tractor rides, swimming, and an array of uber-trendy accommodation spots to pick from, this spot makes for the perfect weekend escape.

Click here for more details

Dreamy Dullstroom has our hearts

Dullstroom is always one of our favourite getaways. It’s our go-to for a relaxing, fun, and incredibly beautiful holiday. The town is dotted with some amazing restaurants (be sure to book a table at Art of Food – one of our absolute favourite spots), bars, coffee shops, a world-renowned whiskey bar, a craft-beer brewery, and art galleries.

Crystal-clear dams, rolling hills, an abundance of outdoor activities, and quaint homes make up this picturesque village that has travellers coming back time and time again. An artist's paradise.

If you have kids in tow, make sure to pay Dunkeld Estate, one of the most scenic equestrian estates in the country, a visit. Here kids can enjoy horse riding, fishing, hiking, paintball, tennis, archery, mountain climbing, and quad-biking. True wholesale, healthy fun.

Attending one of the wild bird shows at the Dullstroom Bird of Prey and Rehabilitation Centre is also an absolute must for the whole family. The Bird of Prey Centre is home to a variety of rescued and rehabilitated birds and animals, which, naturally, little ones love.

Accommodation options in Dullies are endless but our favourites include:

  • Blue Crane Farm is a spectacular fly fishing destination that’s home to a variety of free-roaming game as well as the endangered Blue Crane and Crowned Crane. Magnificent views, endless space, and stillness are what you can expect to enjoy here.

Click here for more details

Blue Crane Farm

Voted the best on Trip Advisor, Walkersons Hotel and Spa is a charming country escape offering modern comforts, indulgent spa experiences, and fine country dining. The in-house restaurant, Flying Scotsman, offers indulgent 4-course dinner options every evening. Delish! The estate has endless activities on offer from hiking and fishing to luxurious spa treatments, picnics at the waterfall, and high tea.

Click here for more details

Walkersons

Kitsch, but actually very cool (parents will understand)...

Having recently undergone renovations, the Sun Vacation Club is a fun, vibrant, and exciting holiday for the whole family. Yes, even parents can sit back and relax while little ones are kept busy for hours on end. The Vacation Club gives holidaymakers access to two world-class golf courses, safari excursions in the Pilansberg, the Valley of Waves, a variety of restaurants and bars, heated pools, putt-putt, a jump park and Sun City in all its glory.

Click here for more details

A wholesome break for much-needed restoration

Farmhouse58 has been designed using wabi-sabi design principles and earthy, African elements to promote restoration and oneness with nature. Hikes, art, yoga, breathwork, and farming are some of the excursions you can opt to partake in while here. Indulge in wholesome, organic food options, long sunset walks, and complete relaxation.

Click here for more details

A family vacation everyone’s sure to remember

Lookout Safari Lodge is designed around a central entertainment area with sweeping views over the bushveld.

Evenings are spent gazing at the stars, huddled around the fire, and listening to the sounds of wildlife in the distance while the days are spent marveling at the wonders of nature.

With the Big 5 on your doorstep, you can book a game drive in an open safari vehicle or do a self-drive through the Dinokeng reserve. Guided walks, spa treatments, hot air ballooning, and MTB rides are some of the activities you can partake in, in the midst of nature. What a privilege!

The luxurious, safari-style accommodation comprises of beautiful en-suite bedrooms, a seating and viewing area perched above the bushveld below, a dining area for 10, a fully equipped kitchen, a built-in braai, a fire pit, and a swimming pool.

Click here for more details

Lookout Safari Lodge
Lookout Safari Lodge

This article first appeared on 947 : Our top-picks for a quick escape from Gauteng's concrete jungle




