Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits
Our resident fitness and wellness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen chats Africa Melane about how to improve your health with prunes.
*Prunes now officially named 'dried plums'
-
Prunes are rich in antioxidants
-
Prunes help prevent bone loss**
You think blueberries are high in antioxidants but prunes are even higher in antioxidants.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
Most of us know that eating prunes can help with constipation, but there are many benefits and you only need to eat 1 to 4 per day.
Benefits
-
Improves your vision
-
Promotes hair health
-
Powerhouse of antioxidants
-
Rich in vitamin K - the protein that assists in building bones
-
Rich in potassium
-
Anti-inflammatory properties
-
High in fibre
-
Can assist in osteoporosis prevention
Through research that has been done, the prune effect plays an important role in bone health; taking care of your bone health is quite a serious issue, especially for females and the elderly.
You need to eat them in their natural state, and be mindful of how they have been dried and the products that have been used to keep them fresh, too much can also be a bad thing when it comes to this fruit.
According to the Research Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20% of women suffer from osteoporosis and they found that daily prunes can help prevent bone loss.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
It may not be a sexy-looking fruit but it is a powerhouse of a fruit.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
In South Africa, prunes are quite affordable and easy to access.
Not a fan of prunes? Figs, apricots and spinach, are alternatives if you want to get more Vitamin A and K in your diet, they have similar effects but not as high as the vitamins in prunes.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_190573583_healthy-natural-dried-plums-prunes.html
