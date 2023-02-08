What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains





Transnet is looking to outsource to the private sector

It is looking for investment of billions which will span over 20 years

Transnet is looking for a private company to run the Durban/Johannesburg route for the next 20 years. This type of investment will require billions of rand to be pumped into the company.

A shortage of locomotives, along with cable theft are only a few of the problems that Transnet has been experiencing over the years.

What is slightly troubling is that it doesn't align with the national freight policy. There was a white paper that came out last year and this doesn't align with that. Really what you doing is, you exchanging a Transnet monopoly on that rail line for a private monopoly effectively. Without proper regulation, you not necessarily going to get a better result. Andrew Pike, Head - Bowman's Ports, Transport and Logistics

Many believe that taking Transnet off the hands of government would actually be more beneficial. Treasury will not be bailing Transnet out, which suggests that a private company taking over may be more likely, but Pike explains there is some confusion.

I think that this is possibly policy confusion in the way they are structuring this. The national policy is that, as far as rail is concerned, the state will continue to own and maintain its own networks, but what it will offer is third party access. Andrew Pike, Head - Bowman's Ports, Transport and Logistics

