Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor





Darren and the Kfm mornings team chatted to family medicine specialist, Dr. Randall Ortel (37) — the man who drove a taxi to help pay for his medical school bills.

So, who is Dr. Ortel?

The doctor with the heart of gold was born in Manenberg and matriculated from Rhodes High School in Mowbray.

Ortel knew that he wanted to study medicine after being inspired by his Doctor dad, Abdul Mowlana.

Ortel received a bursary to study medicine at Stellenbosch University but when his bursary didn't cover everything, he resorted to driving a taxi on weekends and holidays to pay for things not covered by the bursary.

His tenacious spirit and side hustle helped him become a Doctor who specializes in family medicine.

He also lectures at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and works as a medic at Groote Schuur Hospital while treating patients in the community he's from, Manenberg.

He gives motivational talks at primary and high schools to inspire kids from communities like Manenberg.

On practicing medicine in Manenberg, Dr. Ortel says that sometimes he answers medical emergencies at 3 am because...

Ambulances don't get into Manenberg without a police escort because it’s a red zone. So, I answer those 3 am calls. I do it for my community. Randall Ortel, Medical doctor

Dr. Ortel has incredible influence in his community and online with over 40k followers on TikTok.

In his TikTok videos, he gives medical advice to his followers and highlights important health issues and struggles in coloured communities such as stone throwing, gangsterism, drug abuse, and limited health care resources.

Of course, Dr. Ortel inspires young kids in his community and he answers their questions, writes testimonials, and guides them through university and life pressures...

Kids see me in the community and say ‘ek wil ook ‘n dokter wees.’ Randall Ortel, Medical doctor

Ortel says that some patients will come to him speaking about 'n dinges' and he speaks their language because he relates to them.

A doctor is first a detective and then he’s a doctor. The history taking is the most important factor of the examination. So, I unearth them (patients) in every way. Randall Ortel, Medical doctor

Randall Ortel:

Doctor.

Father.

Detective.

Inspirer.

Motivator.

Public leader.

Community activist

We're sure there's more but one thing's for sure, this good Dr. inspires on all levels.

After achieving all this and inspiring everyone who hears his story, the selfless Doctor isn't done yet.

Dr. Ortel hopes to write and publish a book on his life story and get his professorship status.

We wish him all the best and can't wait to see him flourish some more.

This article first appeared on KFM : Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor