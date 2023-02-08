[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously,' - Dr Sean Phillips The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves. 8 February 2023 10:19 AM
WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer Ener-G-Africa (EGA) is the only German-certified tier-one solar panel factory in the world, but will it help with loadshedding? 8 February 2023 10:10 AM
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
View all Local
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst Bongani Bingwa speaks to Journalist, analyst and writer John Matisonn on the upcoming State of the Nation. 8 February 2023 8:13 AM
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet. 8 February 2023 6:31 AM
View all Politics
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet. 8 February 2023 6:31 AM
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems? 'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi... 7 February 2023 8:35 PM
View all Business
'Diverse people come together': how San history became part of our coat of arms Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art. 8 February 2023 11:08 AM
Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack. 8 February 2023 7:24 AM
Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community. 8 February 2023 7:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James now holds the record with total of 38,388 points. 8 February 2023 6:36 AM
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousan... 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday. 7 February 2023 5:38 PM
View all Sport
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday. 8 February 2023 5:19 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

8 February 2023 6:36 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James now holds the record with total of 38,388 points.

LeBron James continues to cement his name in the history books, this time breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player finally surpassed the record, previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on 7 February at Crypto.com Arena against Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his 20th season in the NBA, James now holds the record with a total 38,388 points.

It was a truly memorable moment with not only James’ family sitting courtside but Abdul-Jabbar himself was also in attendance.

“Thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight," James said.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record




8 February 2023 6:36 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Lakers

More from Sport

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later

7 February 2023 5:50 PM

The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hilton Moreeng. Picture: Cricket South Africa

Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup

7 February 2023 5:38 PM

South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African rider Kirsten Landman. Picture: kirstlandman/Instagram

‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar

7 February 2023 2:46 PM

The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates his goal against Chelsea in their FA Cup tie on 8 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules

6 February 2023 5:45 PM

The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Moeti family still in shock after John's passing

6 February 2023 5:16 PM

The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Bafana Banafa midfielder John Moeti. Picture: @gugulethubranch/twitter.com

'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti

6 February 2023 2:24 PM

Well-loved former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 5:21 PM

'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa.

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 3:54 PM

Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Your 702 top stories making headlines this week

3 February 2023 11:48 AM

702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

Politics Lifestyle World

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

5-year-old wounded in Manenberg drive-by shooting still in critical condition

8 February 2023 1:04 PM

Inmates attack 4 officials at Drakenstein Correctional Centre

8 February 2023 12:47 PM

More money would mean more diesel and a lot less load shedding: De Ruyter

8 February 2023 11:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA