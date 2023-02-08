



LeBron James continues to cement his name in the history books, this time breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player finally surpassed the record, previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on 7 February at Crypto.com Arena against Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his 20th season in the NBA, James now holds the record with a total 38,388 points.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 ' NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

It was a truly memorable moment with not only James’ family sitting courtside but Abdul-Jabbar himself was also in attendance.

Kareem 🤝 LeBron



What a moment pic.twitter.com/oJy1Len9UM ' NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

“Thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight," James said.

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record