[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James continues to cement his name in the history books, this time breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player finally surpassed the record, previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on 7 February at Crypto.com Arena against Oklahoma City Thunder.
In his 20th season in the NBA, James now holds the record with a total 38,388 points.
38,388 POINTS' NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023
LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3
It was a truly memorable moment with not only James’ family sitting courtside but Abdul-Jabbar himself was also in attendance.
Kareem 🤝 LeBron' NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023
What a moment pic.twitter.com/oJy1Len9UM
“Thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight," James said.
We are all witnesses 👏 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/d2PsIFv0Ke' NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record
Source : AFP
