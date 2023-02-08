SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst
- Parliament has reportedly set around R8 million aside for tomorrow's activities but plans to only use R5 million
- This will be the second Sona to take place at Cape Town's City Hall
The State of the Nation Address, more commonly known as SONA, will be held at Cape Town City Hall tomorrow, Thursday, 9 February.
This is the second time in a row that the State of the Nation Address will be held at the Cape Town City Hall following the fire that occurred at Parliament early last year.
Parliament has set around R8 million aside for tomorrow's activities but states they will only use about R5 million of the money set aside.
With a sombre atmosphere in South Africa, will President Ramaphosa's SONA give people hope?
People had such hope for President Ramaphosa and now there's such disappointment. If you read the various surveys for the last two years, people have had a really rough time in different ways. Financial, health-wise and people's faith in the system is lower than it ever was.John Matisonn, Journalist, analyst and writer
He adds that for the country to succeed, South Africa has to focus and capitalise on its strengths.
You must have a realistic understanding of the capacities of your State. It's not as simple as saying privatise everything. You have to understand, our State has a strong treasury for instance but many of our other departments are extremely weak. So obviously on that principle, we would never suggest establishing a second state Eskom when you know you can't run the first.John Matisonn, Journalist, analyst and writer
Scroll up and take a listen to the attached audio.
More from Politics
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing
Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.Read More
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains
Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.Read More
She's a fighter pilot! Mandisa Mfeka opens up about her lifelong dream
Clarence Ford speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, the first black South African female pilot to work with the SA Air Force.Read More
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits
A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.Read More
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?
'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general
Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki MngomezuluRead More
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.Read More
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed
A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More