WATCH: Irish woman in South Africa tasting mageu goes viral!!
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
It is said that people connect to their culture through food and language patterns.
An Irish woman drinking South African banana flavoured mageu is going viral.
Maa-Goo 😭😭😭🤣🤣🙆♂️...' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) February 5, 2023
Irish girl in South Africa 🇿🇦 #mageu @pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/ERyFEs8aka
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously,' - Dr Sean Phillips
The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves.Read More
WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer
Ener-G-Africa (EGA) is the only German-certified tier-one solar panel factory in the world, but will it help with loadshedding?Read More
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing
Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.Read More
Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor
As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community.Read More
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains
Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.Read More
She's a fighter pilot! Mandisa Mfeka opens up about her lifelong dream
Clarence Ford speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, the first black South African female pilot to work with the SA Air Force.Read More
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions at the Mining Indaba and the pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?
International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared to cover related claims.Read More
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology
Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived.Read More