What to look out for when buying a solar and storage system for your home





For most homeowners, solar and storage systems are a new technology. South Africans find themselves in the middle of load shedding and not sure which way to turn to find relief.

With the right solution, it will be the best investment made in your property for years to come, however the wrong decision carries a high financial personal risk.

Where to start

Before looking for an installer, or choosing what system you want, begin by asking yourself what your goal is:

To only have backup power during loadshedding? To reduce your electricity bill and to have backup power available? Or to go off-grid completely?

Then start thinking about how you will pay for the system. And what will be powered during a power outage? This will determine the size of your solar and backup system.

Sizing a residential Solar PV and Storage System

In order to select the correct system, you should know how much energy you use. Energy is measured and billed in watt-hours (Wh) or kilowatt-hours (kWh). Below are three (3) ways to do this:

The easiest way is to take your electricity bill and divide the monthly kWh by 30, for a daily average. Every day may not be the same, however, in which case you can install a power meter, for a much more accurate value. Finally, you could do an exercise to list all the electrical equipment in the home, and then multiply the power rating by the number of hours it is used for. Use the Hudaco Energy online energy usage calculator to help with this.

Once you have noted down those devices, separate them into:

Essential Loads – these are the things that you need to run through power failures. Non-Essential Loads – these are things that you do not need to run during power failures.

When talking with a solar installer you can share with them the following information:

I use kWh per day at home (Solar Panels) - I need kWh of usable backup power (Battery Backup) - I need kVA peak of inverter power (Solar Inverter)

What to look for in an installer

A solar installer will look at your electrical wiring at home, investigate your roof space, and make recommendations on solutions based on meeting your needs, and your budget and providing any advice in terms of areas where your initial ideas or expectations can be improved. At a minimum, the installation company should provide:

Proof of Installation Electrician / Master Installation Electrician

Working at Heights Certificate

Letter of Good Standing with the Department of Labour

Liability Insurance

Installation must be done as per SANS10142-1-3 (-97) and a Certificate of Compliance must be given after the job.

Products should be from a reputable source that can stand behind the warranty.

Inverters should carry NRS certification (compliance to our local regulations)

It is critical to look for a qualified installer and sustainable solar and storage products. Solar is a viable solution to our energy problems in South Africa but also the environmental impact you will have made by moving over to solar!

To learn more about these systems, there is a more detailed document on the Hudaco Energy website. Recently Hudaco Energy Managing Director, James Shirley spoke on 702 talk radio about two key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home - you can listen to the interview here.

Adding complexity to decisions is misleading information. To counter this trend, James Shirley, MD of Hudaco Energy has started a "White Paper Series" - the first webinar in which aims to bring clarity to misconceptions relating to sales pitches around capacity and usable energy.