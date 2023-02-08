Streaming issues? Report here
WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer

8 February 2023 10:10 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Solar energy
Renewable energy plant

Ener-G-Africa (EGA) is the only German-certified tier-one solar panel factory in the world, but will it help with loadshedding?

The Mother City strikes excellence again as it opens Ener-G-Africa (EGA) — a sustainable solar panel manufacturer in the industrial suburb of Ndabeni in late January.

Ener-G-Africa (EGA) also has (carbon-conscious) footprints in:

  • South Africa

  • Malawi

  • Angola

  • Mozambique

  • Zimbabwe

This is a particularly special event because the entire operation is run by an all-female workforce — what a win!

The facility is also the only German-certified tier-one small solar panel manufacturer in the world.

It's estimated that R36m was spent in EGACQuest to set up the 20MW per annum solar panel assembly plant.

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth welcomed this project and the potential energy supply opportunities it might bring to the City and the rest of Africa in these dark load shedding times.

GreenCape, the City's strategic business partner also assisted with getting this investment over the line and is responsible for attracting investors to The Mother City, which they'll continue to do.

Vos also says...

With an increased demand for solar panels, we can create job opportunities for the millions of currently unemployed South Africans. One report showed that the solar PV industry alone could create up to 30 000 jobs per year. There has never been a more critical point to make real commitments towards moving away from fossil fuels and turning towards the vast energy opportunities of renewables.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth

Vos also mentions that this project aims to attract investors to Africa...

Investment in these sectors is good for business, people, and the planet and therefore the city and our partners stand ready to work with industry so that we can make Cape Town the easiest place to do business in Africa.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth

Meanwhile, Wesgro (**Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency**) continues to show its support for renewable energies and solar manufacturers like this...

The time is now for renewable manufacturing... There is a growing appetite to invest in renewables amid the energy crunch with multi-year investment opportunities arising. These opportunities stem from the convergence of several factors such as international shifts to clean energy, the focus on energy security globally as an outcome of the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, the load-shedding crisis in South Africa and the consequent policy shifts at a national government level to deregulate the energy sector.

Wrenelle Stander, CEO - Wesgro

And that's the innovative story!

Here's to hoping that this solar manufacturer brings some relief to loadshedding.

A HUGE congratulations to this all-female team — show the world what you can do!


This article first appeared on KFM : WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer




