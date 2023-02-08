WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer
The Mother City strikes excellence again as it opens Ener-G-Africa (EGA) — a sustainable solar panel manufacturer in the industrial suburb of Ndabeni in late January.
Ener-G-Africa (EGA) also has (carbon-conscious) footprints in:
-
South Africa
-
Malawi
-
Angola
-
Mozambique
-
Zimbabwe
This is a particularly special event because the entire operation is run by an all-female workforce — what a win!
The facility is also the only German-certified tier-one small solar panel manufacturer in the world.
It's estimated that R36m was spent in EGACQuest to set up the 20MW per annum solar panel assembly plant.
Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth welcomed this project and the potential energy supply opportunities it might bring to the City and the rest of Africa in these dark load shedding times.
GreenCape, the City's strategic business partner also assisted with getting this investment over the line and is responsible for attracting investors to The Mother City, which they'll continue to do.
Vos also says...
With an increased demand for solar panels, we can create job opportunities for the millions of currently unemployed South Africans. One report showed that the solar PV industry alone could create up to 30 000 jobs per year. There has never been a more critical point to make real commitments towards moving away from fossil fuels and turning towards the vast energy opportunities of renewables.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth
Vos also mentions that this project aims to attract investors to Africa...
Investment in these sectors is good for business, people, and the planet and therefore the city and our partners stand ready to work with industry so that we can make Cape Town the easiest place to do business in Africa.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth
Meanwhile, Wesgro (**Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency**) continues to show its support for renewable energies and solar manufacturers like this...
The time is now for renewable manufacturing... There is a growing appetite to invest in renewables amid the energy crunch with multi-year investment opportunities arising. These opportunities stem from the convergence of several factors such as international shifts to clean energy, the focus on energy security globally as an outcome of the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, the load-shedding crisis in South Africa and the consequent policy shifts at a national government level to deregulate the energy sector.Wrenelle Stander, CEO - Wesgro
And that's the innovative story!
Here's to hoping that this solar manufacturer brings some relief to loadshedding.
A HUGE congratulations to this all-female team — show the world what you can do!
This article first appeared on KFM : WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer
Source : https://ener-g-africa.com/empowerment/#discover-more
More from Local
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously,' - Dr Sean Phillips
The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves.Read More
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing
Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.Read More
WATCH: Irish woman in South Africa tasting mageu goes viral!!
Social media went viral when she pronounced the drink "maa goo" instead of mageu.Read More
Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor
As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community.Read More
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains
Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.Read More
She's a fighter pilot! Mandisa Mfeka opens up about her lifelong dream
Clarence Ford speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, the first black South African female pilot to work with the SA Air Force.Read More
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions at the Mining Indaba and the pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?
International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared to cover related claims.Read More
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology
Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived.Read More