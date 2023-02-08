



The Midday Report puts the spotlight on tomorrow's State of the Nation Address commencing. It is a difficult time ahead for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he prepares his address with some much on his plate.

Many anticipate the address will focus heavily on the nation's energy crisis, but there are many issues he will need to address.

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, speaks to Mandy Wiener as they speculate on what the president could say to assure a nation in crisis.

I think that many of the crises the president is dealing with are of his own making. He's not changing policy. He's not. He gives us eloquent speeches describing our problems, but he doesn't learn from the experience and then change his approach. Ann Bernstein, Executive Director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report: Pressure on Ramaphosa to deliver uplifting SONA