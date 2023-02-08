'Diverse people come together': how San history became part of our coat of arms





Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Sam Challis, head and senior researcher at the Rock Art Research Institute, University of the Witwatersrand.

Our coat of arms features an image from San rock art .

Our national motto also comes from the IXam language.

The South African coat of arms was introduced in 2000 and shows an image of a small human figure that has been duplicated with an arm out as a greeting gesture.

According to Challis the picture was expired by a painting of a human figure on the Linton panel, which is on display at the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town.

It is one of the first things you see when you go into the museum. Dr Sam Challis, Head and Senior Researcher - Rock Art Research Institute, University of the Witwatersrand

The Rock Art Institute has set up an exhibition where they have, with the permission of the museum, to photograph the panel at extremely high resolution and reproduce it digitally.

This is what forms the centre of the exhibit, is the ability to see the exquisite details on the rock face. Dr Sam Challis, Head and Senior Researcher - Rock Art Research Institute, University of the Witwatersrand

This exhibit also allows people to zoom in on the images and have their meaning explained.

He adds that our national motto also has a phrase from the IXam language which translates to “People who are different come together”.

Challis says this phrase, ‘ǃke e꞉ ǀxarra ǁke’, became our national motto in 2000 after then President Thabo Mbeki’s office approached Wits to find a new motto to represent the new South Africa.

He says David Lewis-Williams, who is now an emeritus professor, chose this phrase to try and say ‘diverse people unite,’ or 'people who are different come together'.

