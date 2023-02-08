Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Turkey-Syria quake death toll surpasses 9 000

8 February 2023 11:53 AM
by Zaid Kriel

Mandy Wiener speaks to Turkmen Terzi and Azhar Vadi.

The situation in Turkey and Syria continues to escalate as the death toll from the recent earthquake continues to inch closer and closer to 10 000. Rescue workers are in what has been described as a race against time as hundreds and thousands of people remain buried and missing.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Terzi, a Turkish journalist based in Johannesburg and Azhar Vadi, director of the Salaam Foundation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Turkey-Syria quake death toll surpasses 9 000




