[LISTEN] Turkey-Syria quake death toll surpasses 9 000





The situation in Turkey and Syria continues to escalate as the death toll from the recent earthquake continues to inch closer and closer to 10 000. Rescue workers are in what has been described as a race against time as hundreds and thousands of people remain buried and missing.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Terzi, a Turkish journalist based in Johannesburg and Azhar Vadi, director of the Salaam Foundation.

