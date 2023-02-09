Valentine's Day: 5 exciting date ideas to help you ditch the dinner and a movie





While many people might default to the traditional dinner and a movie, this can feel a bit repetitive and can leave you stuck in an overcrowded restaurant shouting over a hundred other couples.

If that does not sound like your idea of romance, try something different and exciting to show your love in a new way this Valentine’s Day (or Valentine’s weekend if you don’t go out on weeknights.)

FILE: Treat your loved one to a hot air balloon adventure. Picture: Keely Goodall/702

Go-Karting

If you are still young at heart and show your affection through some spirited competition, get your heart racing with some kart racing.

IndyKart has a number of locations around Johannesburg, including Rosebank and Eastgate mall.

Hot air balloon.

We live in a beautiful country and sometimes you need a new way to take in the views. Take a ride in a hot air balloon and push your love to new heights.

If you want to splurge on an unforgettable experience for you and someone special AirVentures hot air balloons can give you an opportunity to see a whole new world.

A maze adventure.

It is one thing to spend a day getting lost in your loved one’s eyes, take it one step further and get lost in a maze together too.

Have an a-maze-ing Valentine’s weekend experience with Honeydew mazes and test your problem-solving skills, what could be more romantic?

Ice skating

Fall for each other and try not to fall on the ice, with a romantic and active Ice-skating date.

Whether you are an expert on the ice or trying something new, you are sure to skate your way into your partners heart at Northgate Ice Rink.

Clay Café

If you want to do something a little more relaxing, but still want to have romantic memory that lasts, Clay Café gives you the opportunity to create something that can stick around as a reminder for years to come.

Clay Café has a number of locations including Prison Break Market and Red Barn in Irene, so be sure to book your slot at the location that works best for you.