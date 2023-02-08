'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gareth Ackerman, chairperson of Pick n Pay and co-chair of the Consumer Goods Council.
- Can we expect the President to present any solutions to the country's pressing problems when he delivers the State of the Nation Address on Thursday?
- Against the backdrop of worsening loadshedding, top CEOs have written the President an open letter warning that if it's not addressed they cannot guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods.
With South Africans struggling under the burden of relentless power cuts, rising prices and interest rates, can we expect solutions from President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address?
The President delivers the 2023 Sona at 7 pm on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.
Against the backdrop of ongoing loadshedding, CEOs of top companies have written to Ramaphosa warning of dire consequences if the situation is not urgently addressed.
The letter also highlight the cost of maintaining emergency power generators and the problems caused by the deterioration of essential infrastructure.
If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this rather than believe we can maintain business as usual.CEOs letter to the President
The letter was issued on behalf of the CEOs of member companies of the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA).
They include Massmart, Famous Brands, Shoprite and Pick n Pay Retailers.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gareth Ackerman, chairperson of Pick n Pay and co-chair of the CGCSA.
It is getting deadly serious. We've all been through a huge amount of discussion and negotiation with government and spoken to them on numerous occasions... and had numerous assurances that things are going to get better, and unfortunately they don't seem to be.Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA
In their talks with government they've proposed some simple solutions that could happen quite quickly, Ackerman says.
These include looking at some sort of relief for companies to deal with some of the "huge cost overrun" around diesel to run generators.
There's no reason why people buying fuel for generators should be paying into the Road Accident Fund... and the government is taking tax on every single litre on top of that.Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA
What's actually happened is business is effectively privatising electricity in South Africa, but we still need government to facilitate, to fix the transmission issues, get the licensing going, open up the country...Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA
We've offered to help fix, for example, some of the infrastructure in the small towns and areas which affects our members, but we're looking for a rebate. If we're going to pay to fix the roads in a town we can't then have to pay for rates.Gareth Ackerman, Co-chair - Consumer Goods Council of SA
Ackerman reiterates that all the offers business have made to government seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.
"Government says they'll come back to us, and they don't."
"We're quite happy to help and facilitate and make things happen but government's got to facilitate from their side and get the licensing going and the coordination between different departments."
The action the CGCSA wants from government includes the following:
- Rapid implementation of the plans already in place to solve the overall energy crisis;
- The removal of regulatory red tape and escalating indirect taxes, such as the health promotion levy, to enable investment and business sustainability;
- Address the deterioration of essential infrastructure such as including water, roads, rail, and policing;
- A suspension of the fuel duty levy and road accident fund for the consumer goods businesses and value chain, for as long as we suffer regular load shedding. This is a critical sector that should be considered for fuel rebates, similar to the mining, agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors;
- Effective tax and other incentives to install localised renewable energy at small and medium scale;
- Action to ensure that critical infrastructure, such as essential food production, medicines and distribution facilities, are not only exempted from load shedding but are prioritised on the safety and security list;
- Accelerate the fight against illicit trade across the economy as it reduces the tax base and deprives the government of crucial revenue at this critical time.
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Ackerman
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods'
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Business
Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps
Bruce Whitfield talks to ENSAfrica's Charles de Wet about the court ruling that saw Coronation Fund Managers lose nearly R1 billion in market value in a day.Read More
Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation
'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan.Read More
'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?
'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen Snail Farm's Michael Beetge.Read More
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing
Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.Read More
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains
Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.Read More
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?
'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi.Read More
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions at the Mining Indaba and the pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?
International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared to cover related claims.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
More from Politics
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing
Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.Read More
SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Journalist, analyst and writer John Matisonn on the upcoming State of the Nation.Read More
What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains
Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.Read More
She's a fighter pilot! Mandisa Mfeka opens up about her lifelong dream
Clarence Ford speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, the first black South African female pilot to work with the SA Air Force.Read More
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits
A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.Read More
Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?
'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general
Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki MngomezuluRead More
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.Read More
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed
A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.Read More