Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Jordaan, co-founder and chairperson of Bank Zero.
- 15 months since it launched, Bank Zero says it has not had a single incident of card fraud.
- Chairperson Michael Jordaan explains how the app-driven bank has achieved this feat in a crime-ridden country.
Credit card fraud is a scourge for consumers around the world.
Card fraud in South Africa increased by 17% in 2021 to R1.2 billion, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
While the global banks have come to accept a certain percentage of transactions as fraudulent, South Africa's Bank Zero "has innovated the fraud away".
That's the word from Michael Jordaan, chairperson of the app-driven bank.
In the startup's 15 months of operation, Bank Zero says it's had zero card fraud.
No Bank Zero customer has ever been impacted by card fraud, due to unique-in-the-world solutions.Bank Zero statement
Bank Zero has a registered patent, which prevents card skimming. And secondly, we have designed our banking platform such that it blocks all attempts at online card fraud.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
Jordaan says globally the incidence of card fraud is somewhere between 0.15 and 0.3%.
"It's just one of those figures that banks, and customers, kind of accept for the ease of using cards."
When you set out to build a new bank, you can challenge these things he says.
We are in fact incredibly chuffed that our customers have not suffered any losses from swiping their cards.Michael Jordaan, Co-founder - Bank Zero
How they've achieved this is not a secret, in the sense that Bank Zero has actually filed a patent which shows how the card works.
Jordaan explains how it works.
Every card out there probably has three numbers - the one printed on the card, the one that's on the magnetic strip and one that's on the chip itself.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
We just use those numbers differently for the different types of application, but most importantly we require our customers to approve online transactions on their phones, because all our customers obviously have a smartphone and an app.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
It's as simple as that, that they need to separately authorise their transactions... and because of that there's been no online fraud.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
To get a rate of 0%, particularly in a country riddled with crime, is a big achievement Jordaan notes.
"We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem."
I suppose what we're saying by making this announcement... is kind of putting the challenge out there - put us to the test! We're a small bank but we're a very technologically advanced bank.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45529268_hand-of-woman-paying-with-contactless-credit-card-with-nfc-technology-credit-card-reader-payment-ter.html
