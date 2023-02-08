Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps
Coronation Fund Managers dropped nearly R1 billion in market value on Wednesday after it lost a tax battle with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the asset management firm to pay additional taxes, related to profits earned by its offshore operations.
The tax dispute with Sars dates back to 2012 and the issue of whether Coronation's profits from its Irish subsidiary (Coronation Global Fund Managers) should be included in the taxable income of its South African holding company.
The firm, which is headquartered in Cape Town, has warned that it is unlikely to pay a dividend as a result of the tax blow.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from ENSAfrica tax executive Charles de Wet.
Sars is definitely winning the day at the Supreme Court of Appeal level... We've seen that in a lot of the cases. The odds are significantly in their favour.Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
This kind of court judgment is a huge shock for any company that has an international structure de Wet says.
"The court drew a distinction between the fund management side and the compliance side, versus the investment management side that in fact didn't happen in Ireland because that was outsourced."
"It said simply because that investment management didn't happen out of the foreign jurisdiction, that all those profits are now taxable in South Africa."
For more detail on the technicalities involved, scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps
