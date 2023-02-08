Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation 'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - B... 8 February 2023 8:20 PM
'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you? 'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen... 8 February 2023 7:05 PM
'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously' - Dr Sean Phillips The country has had a number of water challenges, made worse by excessive loadshedding and the recent heat waves. 8 February 2023 10:19 AM
View all Local
'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods' Some of South Africa's biggest consumer goods firms have written an open letter to the President, warning of looming shortages of... 8 February 2023 6:41 PM
The African Mining Indaba is in full swing Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba. 8 February 2023 9:39 AM
SONA 2023: We need a realistic understanding of State capacity - analyst Bongani Bingwa speaks to Journalist, analyst and writer John Matisonn on the upcoming State of the Nation. 8 February 2023 8:13 AM
View all Politics
Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps Bruce Whitfield talks to ENSAfrica's Charles de Wet about the court ruling that saw Coronation Fund Managers lose nearly R1 billio... 8 February 2023 8:55 PM
Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation 'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - B... 8 February 2023 8:20 PM
'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you? 'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen... 8 February 2023 7:05 PM
View all Business
'Diverse people come together': How San history became part of our coat of arms Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art. 8 February 2023 11:08 AM
Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack. 8 February 2023 7:24 AM
Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor As Darren said, 'this is an inspiring story'. Ortel drove a taxi to help pay for medical school to serve his community. 8 February 2023 7:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season. 8 February 2023 5:54 PM
[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James now holds the record with total of 38,388 points. 8 February 2023 6:36 AM
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousan... 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
View all Sport
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye Gift of the Givers and the Al Imdaad foundation have sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye to aid devastated cities. 8 February 2023 2:22 PM
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday. 8 February 2023 5:19 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps

8 February 2023 8:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
ENSafrica
Charles de Wet
Coronation Fund Managers
tax dispute
Coronation Global Fund Managers

Bruce Whitfield talks to ENSAfrica's Charles de Wet about the court ruling that saw Coronation Fund Managers lose nearly R1 billion in market value in a day.

Coronation Fund Managers dropped nearly R1 billion in market value on Wednesday after it lost a tax battle with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the asset management firm to pay additional taxes, related to profits earned by its offshore operations.

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.
FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

The tax dispute with Sars dates back to 2012 and the issue of whether Coronation's profits from its Irish subsidiary (Coronation Global Fund Managers) should be included in the taxable income of its South African holding company.

The firm, which is headquartered in Cape Town, has warned that it is unlikely to pay a dividend as a result of the tax blow.

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from ENSAfrica tax executive Charles de Wet.

Sars is definitely winning the day at the Supreme Court of Appeal level... We've seen that in a lot of the cases. The odds are significantly in their favour.

Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

This kind of court judgment is a huge shock for any company that has an international structure de Wet says.

"The court drew a distinction between the fund management side and the compliance side, versus the investment management side that in fact didn't happen in Ireland because that was outsourced."

"It said simply because that investment management didn't happen out of the foreign jurisdiction, that all those profits are now taxable in South Africa."

For more detail on the technicalities involved, scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps




8 February 2023 8:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
ENSafrica
Charles de Wet
Coronation Fund Managers
tax dispute
Coronation Global Fund Managers

More from Business

Picture: ratmaner/123rf.com

Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation

8 February 2023 8:20 PM

'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of breeding snails from Goshen Snail Farm on Facebook

'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?

8 February 2023 7:05 PM

'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen Snail Farm's Michael Beetge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the City Hall in Cape Town on 10 February 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods'

8 February 2023 6:41 PM

Some of South Africa's biggest consumer goods firms have written an open letter to the President, warning of looming shortages of critical products due to loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba on 7 February 2023 @PresidencyZA

The African Mining Indaba is in full swing

8 February 2023 9:39 AM

Mining expert, Peter Major, speaks to Clarence about this year's African Mining Indaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

What Transnet outsourcing to the private sector means. Expert explains

8 February 2023 6:31 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to head of Bowman's Ports, Transport, and Logistics Andrew Pike over the potential privatsation of Transnet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Has govt caused an 'investment strike' through failing to fix SA's problems?

7 February 2023 8:35 PM

'Business investment in SA is on strike' says mining boss Neal Froneman. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Lumkile Mondi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba on 7 February 2023 @PresidencyZA

Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports

7 February 2023 7:32 PM

The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions at the Mining Indaba and the pledges made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fillvector/123rf.com

Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?

7 February 2023 5:26 PM

International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared to cover related claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andrewrybalko/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

7 February 2023 4:18 PM

Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cattle farming. Picture: Supplied.

Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors

6 February 2023 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're a water scarce country, we must use it cautiously' - Dr Sean Phillips

Local

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

Politics Lifestyle World

EWN Highlights

I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

8 February 2023 7:54 PM

Civil organisations describe SA as a country in crisis ahead of Sona

8 February 2023 7:50 PM

LGBTQIA+ community on Ramaphosa's Sona: 'We want to be included and heard!'

8 February 2023 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA