'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye
John Maytham speaks to Qari Ziyaad Patel, trustee of the Al Imdaad Foundation.
Thousands of buildings have collapsed and more than 11 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake.
There have been some logistical challenges with getting aid to the affected areas.
Türkiye and Syria were struck by two devastating earthquakes on Monday and Gift of the Givers together with the Al Imdaad foundation on Tuesday, sent teams to offer aid.
This is a disaster of unprecedented heights. One cannot even fathom or imagine or contemplate what the effects of a dual earthquake in the same region can be.Qari Ziyaad Patel, Trustee - Al Imdaad Foundation
Patel says that this region is already a troubled zone, with a high refugee population and the challenges in the regions have been exacerbated by the earthquakes.
He adds that there are logistical challenges for aid organisations to get to the areas that need help.
Many of the airports have been severely damaged and closed due to the earthquakes, so there is little decent landing space for airplanes.
In addition to this, he says the weather has made it difficult for search and rescue teams to reach the destinations where they are needed, with some search and rescue members even being injured in an accident as a result.
There are logistical challenges, there are security challenges, there are various challenges which are affecting that part of the world and to get in there right now is really a mission and a half.Qari Ziyaad Patel, Trustee - Al Imdaad Foundation
However, he says they have to congratulate and commend the government of Türkiye for working around the clock to coordinate relief efforts.
