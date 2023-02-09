'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake
John Perlman speaks with Yousuf Manack of the CII Project.
-
Manack was in Antakya when the earthquake hit
-
He says that the first thing he did when the earthquake hit was to start praying
Manack, who works for the humanitarian organisation CII Projects, was in Antakya to deliver winter aid to those in need.
When the earthquake hit, he and his colleagues were fast asleep and woke up from the shaking of the building.
The first thing we all did was we got into a room and we started praying.Yousuf Manack, Humanitarian with CII Project
The shaking continued for more than a minute and they were not sure if the building would stay standing.
As soon as the shaking stopped, they grabbed their passports and ran out of the building.
A few minutes later, a second earthquake hit and they ran for open ground.
We were terrified! We were in shock but I thank God that nothing happened to any of my colleagues.Yousuf Manack, Humanitarian with CII Project
They managed to find shelter 25 kilometres from Antakya, but they are not just seeking refuge, they are offering help in any way they can.
Manack says he loves the town and seeing it destroyed is the shock of his life.
I walked every street in Antakya. There is not a single building that has not been affected.Yousuf Manack, Humanitarian with CII Project
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
