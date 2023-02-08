Streaming issues? Report here
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

8 February 2023 5:54 PM
by Michael Pedro
Thabang Monare

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.

Orlando Pirates midfielder, Thabang Monare speaks to sportscaster Robert Marawa below:

Monare says he is extremely happy at Pirates and wants to continue plying his trade with the Soweto giants for as long as he can.

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at the end of the campaign.

I have spoken to the club and it’s just a matter of time to discuss the details. To be clear, I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

He has only praise for the team and coaches.

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

I believe we have a top coach and a team that is growing from game to game. We are taking a different approach to how we play and we are trying to be more comfortable on the ball. We focus a lot on the results and forget to look at the improvements in performances. There is progress and there is growth in the squad.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

Monare has had contract issues with Pirates in the past though. Last year, he was initially released when he and the club failed to agree terms, but then back-tracked to work out a deal.

It was a breakdown of negotiations. The club didn’t say that they don’t need me, there was just a difference in terms of the contracts.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

Monare tells Marawa that news of the contract was leaked by someone.

It didn’t really make sense to me when it came out because we were still in negotiations. The club didn’t know what was going on either, but they told me they are still willing to have me and we came to the agreement that we have now.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

Watch the video interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare




