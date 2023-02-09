Sona 2023: Will Ramaphosa rise to the occasion?





CAPE TOWN - Analysts say South Africans have been united in their frustration over the energy crisis and this is likely to be the single issue that most want to hear president Cyril Ramaphosa speak on when he delivers his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

Eskom's continued woes, which have seen South Africans experiencing up to 6 hours of power outages per day, is said to be costing the country's economy a billion rand a day.

At the heart of the endless rolling black outs is a recipe made up of ingredients that include a leadership crisis, operational issues and political gimmicks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, if he indeed is in tune with the challenges facing his people, must rise above all this and deliver a Sona that will bring a complete end to the constant outages.

Energy expert Lungile Mashele said she's worried the president won't go far enough on the matter.

"I think we will be given more excuses. We will be given more platitudes and told how there are a myriad of problems that can not be resolved in the short time.

This Sona also takes place as the governing party explores the possibility of declaring a state of disaster to manage the crisis.

Independent analyst Ralph Mathekga said that declaration should be seen as a failure to account.

He added that this move would also see government having to manage its already existing credibility crisis

"The suspicion would be that you are trying to curtail accountability and consequently trying to benefit special interests out of what you'll be doing in an environment where there'll be none askign deeper questions and there'll be less accountability."

