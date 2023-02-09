ANC: 'Political upstarts, populists and demagogues’ won't distract us at Sona





CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus said that it would not be distracted by opposition parties who undermined the rules of Parliament at the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

In its pre-Sona message, the party said the address was not just an "annual ritual", but an important time for South Africans to assess the state of the country's democracy.

The ANC parliamentary caucus said that it was ready to engage on the Sona constructively and with "honour and integrity".

In the message, the caucus said it had a responsibility to ensure that Parliament exercises its oversight over the executive based on rules.

With the possibility of disruptions, mainly by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the ANC said it would not be distracted by what it called "intolerant, undemocratic political upstarts, populists and demagogues" who disrespected and undermined the rules and decorum of Parliament.

OPPOSITION PARTIES VOICE THEIR EXPECTATIONS (OR LACK THEREOF)

Some opposition parties outlined what they thought the president should address on Thursday night, and the power crisis came out tops.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the energy crisis was affecting everyone.

“I was at the south coast, just recently, of KwaZulu-Natal and people were saying that losing power at night is inviting criminals into their homes, amongst others. Therefore, at the heart of what the president needs to respond to is a concrete programme of action and a plan of action that government has to deal with the energy crisis.”

However, the party said it had "low expectations" about the president's address, which charts government's direction for the year ahead.

Party whip Narend Singh added that it was unfortunate that Ramaphosa's speech was likely to be an "energy or an Eskom Sona".

“I say unfortunate because there are so many other needs in our country.”

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba echoed Singh’s statement that though the power crisis needed to be addressed, crime and corruption was also a central issue, and he didn’t see Ramaphosa stopping this.

“That’s something that’s not going to happen because we have the elephant in the room in terms of the president, himself, being in violation of the rule of law in this country with these Phala Phala matters.”

On the other hand, the EFF’s Sinawo Thambo seemed to confirm the ANC parliamentary caucus’ suspicions, saying that they would disrupt proceedings and would not allow Ramaphosa to speak.

“The EFF will not allow Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation. He is at the centre of the disaster and collapse of the South African economy, the decay of our socioeconomic condition – every week he brings a new nightmare to our people.”

Meanwhile, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald said that Ramaphosa should not make any promises he would not fulfil, as he did in his previous address.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC: 'Political upstarts, populists and demagogues’ won't distract us at Sona