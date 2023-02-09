Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 15,000

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later? It's been three years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA that Eskom will be split into three divisions. 9 February 2023 7:06 AM
Zackie Achmat: There's no state of the nation, only a 'state of destruction’ The renowned social activist and UniteBehind member said that the state of the country is too far gone for the Ramaphosa administr... 9 February 2023 4:36 AM
Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation 'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - B... 8 February 2023 8:20 PM
View all Local
Sona 2023: Will Ramaphosa rise to the occasion? Eskom's continued woes, which have seen South Africans experiencing up to 6 hours of power outages per day, is said to be costing... 9 February 2023 5:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
'Address energy crisis Mr President, or we can't guarantee essential goods' Some of South Africa's biggest consumer goods firms have written an open letter to the President, warning of looming shortages of... 8 February 2023 6:41 PM
View all Politics
SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting Batohi has told Parliament’s justice committee that the country does not meet all the requirements set by the global watchdog, Fin... 9 February 2023 4:27 AM
Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps Bruce Whitfield talks to ENSAfrica's Charles de Wet about the court ruling that saw Coronation Fund Managers lose nearly R1 billio... 8 February 2023 8:55 PM
Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation 'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - B... 8 February 2023 8:20 PM
View all Business
'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you? 'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen... 8 February 2023 7:05 PM
'Diverse people come together': How San history became part of our coat of arms Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art. 8 February 2023 11:08 AM
Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack. 8 February 2023 7:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season. 8 February 2023 5:54 PM
[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James now holds the record with total of 38,388 points. 8 February 2023 6:36 AM
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousan... 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
View all Sport
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots. 7 February 2023 7:52 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 15,000 The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts near the 72-hour mark that disaster... 9 February 2023 6:05 AM
'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake A South African shares his experience of being in Atakya when the earthquake hit. 9 February 2023 4:47 AM
'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye Gift of the Givers and the Al Imdaad foundation have sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye to aid devastated cities. 8 February 2023 2:22 PM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 15,000

9 February 2023 6:05 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Turkiye earthquake

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts near the 72-hour mark that disaster experts consider the most likely period to save lives.

ANTAKYA, TURKIYE - Freezing temperatures deepened the misery Thursday for survivors of a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed at least 15,000 people, as rescuers raced to save countless people still trapped under rubble.

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts near the 72-hour mark that disaster experts consider the most likely period to save lives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the massive earthquake, which is one of the deadliest this century.

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter - and in some cases watch helplessly as their relatives called for rescue, and eventually went silent under the debris.

"My nephew, my sister-in-law and my sister-in-law's sister are in the ruins. They are trapped under the ruins and there is no sign of life," said Semire Coban, a kindergarten teacher, in Turkey's Hatay.

"We can't reach them. We are trying to talk to them, but they are not responding... We are waiting for help. It has been 48 hours now," she said.

Still, rescuers kept pulling survivors from the debris, even as the death toll continued to rise.

As criticism mounted online, Erdogan visited one of the hardest-hit spots, quake epicentre Kahramanmaras, and acknowledged problems in the response.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," he said.

Twitter was not working on Turkish mobile networks, according to AFP journalists and NetBlocks web monitoring group.

Turkish police have also detained 18 people over "provocative" social media posts that criticised the government's response.

Children saved

Temperatures plunged to minus-five degrees Celsius in Gaziantep early Thursday. But the cold did not stop thousands of families from spending the night in cars and makeshift tents, too scared or banned from returning to their homes.

Parents walked the streets of the southeastern Turkish city - close to the epicentre of the earthquake - carrying their children in blankets because it was warmer than sitting in a tent.

"When we sit down, it is painful, and I fear for anyone who is trapped under the rubble in this," said Melek Halici, who wrapped her two-year-old daughter in a blanket as they watched rescuers working late into Wednesday night.

Officials and medics said 12,391 people had died in Turkey and at least 2,992 in neighbouring Syria from Monday's quake, bringing the total to 15,383. Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

In Brussels, the EU is planning a donor conference in March to mobilise international aid for Syria and Turkey.

"We are now racing against the clock to save lives together," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

"No one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people," von der Leyen said.

'People dying every second'

Due to the scale of the damage and the lack of help coming to certain areas, survivors said they felt alone in responding to the disaster.

"Even the buildings that haven't collapsed were severely damaged. There are now more people under the rubble than those above it," a resident named Hassan, who did not provide his full name, said in the rebel-held Syrian town of Jindayris.

"There are around 400-500 people trapped under each collapsed building, with only 10 people trying to pull them out. And there is no machinery," he added.

The White Helmets, leading efforts to rescue people buried under rubble in rebel-held areas of Syria, have appealed for international help in their "race against time".

They have been toiling since the quake to pull survivors out from under the debris of dozens of flattened buildings in northwestern areas of war-torn Syria that remain outside the government's control.

A leading UN official called for the facilitation of aid access to rebel-held areas in the northwest, warning that relief stocks will soon be depleted.

"Put politics aside and let us do our humanitarian work," the UN's resident Syria coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih told AFP in an interview.

Syria appeals for EU help

The issue of aid to Syria is a delicate one, and the sanctioned government in Damascus made an official plea to the EU for help, the bloc's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic said.

A decade of civil war and Syrian-Russian aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals, collapsed the economy and prompted electricity, fuel and water shortages.

The European Commission is "encouraging" EU member countries to respond to Syria's request for medical supplies and food, while monitoring to ensure that any aid "is not diverted" by President Bashar al-Assad's government, Lenarcic noted.

Dozens of nations, including the United States, China and the Gulf States have pledged to help, and search teams as well as relief supplies have already arrived.

The European Union was swift to dispatch rescue teams to Turkey after the massive earthquake struck the country on Monday close to the border with Syria.

But it initially offered only minimal assistance to Syria because of EU sanctions imposed since 2011 on Assad's government over its brutal crackdown on protesters that spiralled into a civil war.

The Turkey-Syria border is one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

Monday's quake was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in eastern Erzincan province.

In 1999, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed more than 17,000.


This article first appeared on EWN : Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 15,000




9 February 2023 6:05 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Turkiye earthquake

More from World

FILE: Flag of Türkiye. Picture: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake

9 February 2023 4:47 AM

A South African shares his experience of being in Atakya when the earthquake hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye

8 February 2023 2:22 PM

Gift of the Givers and the Al Imdaad foundation have sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye to aid devastated cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

noskaphoto/123rf

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

8 February 2023 5:19 AM

A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons

6 February 2023 9:21 AM

About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mkopka/123rf.com

Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland

6 February 2023 8:55 AM

Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?'

6 February 2023 8:39 AM

The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this video grab from AFP TV taken on February 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, levelling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighbouring Syria. Picture: AFP

UPDATE: Turkey earthquake death toll continues to rise

6 February 2023 4:46 AM

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey near the border between the two countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Welsh flag, Wales. Picture: Pixabay.

Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal

3 February 2023 10:10 AM

The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Picture: Wiki media commons

Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader

3 February 2023 9:51 AM

The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa

Opinion Politics

'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake

World

Zackie Achmat: There's no state of the nation, only a 'state of destruction’

Local

EWN Highlights

TUT to host memorial for Ntokozo Xaba at Soshanguve South Campus on Thursday

9 February 2023 8:11 AM

Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 15,000

9 February 2023 8:05 AM

Sona 2023: Will Ramaphosa rise to the occasion?

9 February 2023 7:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA