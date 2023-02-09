Why government websites keep breaking: 'They are trying to do it on the cheap'





John Maytham interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

The list of broken websites includes the Department of Home Affairs’ online booking platform for smart ID cards and passport applications and Parliament's website.

This is the fourth website outage the gov.za domain has suffered since February 2022.

The issue stems from using low-cost internet infrastructure, says Vermeulen, after testing several gov.za sites.

All I can think is that they are trying to do it on the cheap… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband

FILE: Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state? Picture: Chickenonline from Pixabay

I can’t help but wonder how is it that government seems to lose its primary and secondary links powering its whole domain when we don’t have that problem on any other South African infrastructure... I don’t know why the government is so brittle. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband

The government blames loadshedding for its IT failures.

"That’s an unacceptable excuse," says Vermeulen.

... cloud hosting and data centres... have at great cost geared themselves up to handle higher levels of loadshedding. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband

Here is a list of more websites that were affected on 8 February 2022.

Main SA Government site — https://www.gov.za/

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies — https://www.dcdt.gov.za/

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy — https://www.dmr.gov.za/

Department of Employment and Labour — https://www.labour.gov.za/

The Presidency — https://presidency.gov.za/

South African Police Services — https://www.saps.gov.za/

SANews — https://www.sanews.gov.za

The National Treasury — http://www.treasury.gov.za/

