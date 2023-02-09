Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
South Africans will be seeking tangible answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the country's energy crisis when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night.
The country's power situation has reached disastrous levels this past year, with a total of 157 days, which cost South Africa R560 billion in lost productivity.
The DA calls loadshedding "the biggest crisis South Africa has faced in the history of democracy".
It is squeezing ordinary South Africans and it's barring the growth of the economy. It threatens our ability to lift millions out of poverty and into the middle class.Cilliers Brink, spokesperson - DA
Ahead of the president's SONA, the DA has proposed its own response plan to the Eskom crisis.
Brink says Ramaphosa must implement some of the solutions presented by the DA to the Presidency.
Unbundle transmission from Eskom so that we can get dedicated investment in the upgrade of the grid, so we can uptake wind and solar power in the Cape. Currently, the grid is not configured to transmit alternative supplies of energy, even if we generate it from alternate sources. We have to do it now.Cilliers Brink, spokesperson - DA
The president announced the unbundling in 2019 but ever since, his own ministers have been sabotaging those attempts, especially Pravin Gordhan.Cilliers Brink, spokesperson - DA
The DA is also calling for incentives for the installation of rooftop solar. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced last month that the City will buy excess solar power generated by businesses and households.
The party believes the solutions to Eskom's challenges are readily available and that South Africa cannot afford the government's inaction.
Stabilise the situation, remove the laws standing in the way of making critical decisions, and stop allowing ministers to fight with each other to destabilise the situation. And don't carry through the idea of putting Gwede Mantashe in charge of Eskom.Cilliers Brink, spokesperson - DA
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
