Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Africa speaks to Tourism and Hospitality Adviser Gillian Saunders.
The proposed deal has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum.
Is there not a better way to promote tourism in South Africa?
... social media campaigns, ambassador campaigns, and public relations, getting travel journalists here to write about us or personalities to talk about us, is an excellent way to smartly spend your money and raise your profile and raise it in a positive way.Gillian Saunders, Tourism and Hospitality Adviser
