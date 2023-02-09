Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion

9 February 2023 7:59 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tottenham Hotspur
South Africa tourism

Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?

Africa speaks to Tourism and Hospitality Adviser Gillian Saunders.

The proposed deal has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum.

Is there not a better way to promote tourism in South Africa?

© torwai/123rf.com
© torwai/123rf.com

... social media campaigns, ambassador campaigns, and public relations, getting travel journalists here to write about us or personalities to talk about us, is an excellent way to smartly spend your money and raise your profile and raise it in a positive way.

Gillian Saunders, Tourism and Hospitality Adviser

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion




