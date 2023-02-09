Microsoft’s Bing just made search engines more interesting
Microsoft has a new plan to revive its long-time struggling Bing search engine.
With the introduction of Chat GPT-like tech, the multinational technology corporation hopes to kick off a new era for online search.
At its launch on 7 February, CEO Satya Nadella announced that the artificial intelligence (AI) will be incorporated into its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser.
ChatGPT, released in November, its AI-powered chatbot that uses data and computing technologies to generate human-like responses.
Nadella said this as the start of the "race" to bridge the gap to Google’s two-decade long dominance.
Who’s ready to meet the new Bing? pic.twitter.com/NXFbwyVPFw' Bing (@bing) February 8, 2023
According to Statista, as of December 2022, Google holds an 84.08% majority share of the global search market in comparison to Bing’s almost 9%.
This article first appeared on 947 : Microsoft’s Bing just made search engines more interesting
Source : Facebook.com/Bing
