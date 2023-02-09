Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Microsoft’s Bing just made search engines more interesting

9 February 2023 8:26 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Google
Microsoft
Internet search engine

Microsoft may be ready to give Google a run for its money as it implements Chat GPT-like tech into its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser.

Microsoft has a new plan to revive its long-time struggling Bing search engine.

With the introduction of Chat GPT-like tech, the multinational technology corporation hopes to kick off a new era for online search.

At its launch on 7 February, CEO Satya Nadella announced that the artificial intelligence (AI) will be incorporated into its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser.

ChatGPT, released in November, its AI-powered chatbot that uses data and computing technologies to generate human-like responses.

Nadella said this as the start of the "race" to bridge the gap to Google’s two-decade long dominance.

According to Statista, as of December 2022, Google holds an 84.08% majority share of the global search market in comparison to Bing’s almost 9%.


This article first appeared on 947 : Microsoft’s Bing just made search engines more interesting




The future of ChatGPT: Should we be worried?

4 February 2023 12:55 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Editor At Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen, to explain how this chatbot works.

Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Alina Truhina built a global brand from humble beginnings. Here’s how.

2 December 2022 2:02 PM

Alina Truhina speaks about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

Alina Truhina's journey from refugee to global tech powerhouse

25 November 2022 7:38 AM

Part one of a three-part story of a little Latvian girl who grew up to become a global citizen ready to change the world.

COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

18 November 2022 3:01 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa looks to change that.

18 November 2022 8:36 AM

Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.

How local SMEs can optimize their business efficiency with Old Mutual

18 November 2022 7:08 AM

An Old Mutual expert explains how small businesses can improve their operations through the SMEgo platform.

