Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Is God non-binary?
It's a controversial question that is sparking a massive debate in the Church of England.
The Anglican Church is rethinking how it refers to God after some clergy argued that gender-neutral pronouns should be used.
The church is debating whether to drop gendered language and stop referring to God as 'He'. Although Jesus reportedly told disciples he was 'our Father', still, church bishops are carrying a review. Albeit any change would have to go to the synods and other churches would have a say.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
For those who have a relationship with God 'the Father' and 'Mother Church', do you really want to drop this kind of emotive, nurturing relationship with God?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Celebrities like Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and Janelle Monae call themselves 'they'. Maybe we'll just get used to it. Perhaps it's just part of the patriarchy and now we should throw that away. But it's good for debate, isn't it?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150623310_black-and-white-of-group-people-praying-worship-believe-soft-focus-praying-and-praise-together-at-ch.html?vti=nstkyje5fmpk597kwf-1-65
More from World
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe
The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory.Read More
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?Read More
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000
Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051.Read More
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls
An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls .Read More
Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the UK to appeal for fighter jets.Read More
'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake
A South African shares his experience of being in Atakya when the earthquake hit.Read More
'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye
Gift of the Givers and the Al Imdaad foundation have sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye to aid devastated cities.Read More
What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits
A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.Read More
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed
A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.Read More