Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Is God non-binary?

It's a controversial question that is sparking a massive debate in the Church of England.

The Anglican Church is rethinking how it refers to God after some clergy argued that gender-neutral pronouns should be used.

© thainoipho/123rf.com

The church is debating whether to drop gendered language and stop referring to God as 'He'. Although Jesus reportedly told disciples he was 'our Father', still, church bishops are carrying a review. Albeit any change would have to go to the synods and other churches would have a say. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

For those who have a relationship with God 'the Father' and 'Mother Church', do you really want to drop this kind of emotive, nurturing relationship with God? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Celebrities like Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and Janelle Monae call themselves 'they'. Maybe we'll just get used to it. Perhaps it's just part of the patriarchy and now we should throw that away. But it's good for debate, isn't it? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

