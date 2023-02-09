Over 50 Years of the Boeing 747





Boeing bids farewell to the #QueenOfTheSkies their 747 Jumbo jet on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Even though Boeing has designed, built and sold new aircraft in the time since the 747 took its maiden flight, the aviation icon has been on sale and in constant production since 1969. At least until late January of this year, when Boeing finally scuttled production of the plane.

On the last day of January 2023, the very last Boeing 747 to come off that production line was delivered to the US airline, Atlas Air. That delivery concluded 54 years of production for the aviation icon and resulted in 1 574 planes built.

Today, 9th February 2023, also makes the 54th anniversary of the first flight of a Boeing 747. That 1969 flight predates the Apollo moon landing, which should give you a real sense of how long the plane has been in service.

It gained iconic status because it was the first plane able to carry over 400 passengers and in later configurations over 600. The 747 was a quantum leap forward in aviation, because in order to accommodate that many people it had to be big.

The Boeing 707 could only manage a paltry 189 passenger. The sheer scale of the 747 was also how it acquired its other famous moniker, the Jumbo Jet.

It's half a century's long production run, plus the fact that many are still in regular service to the this day lend major credibility to it's other famous title, The Queen of the Skies.

