Sona 2023: South Africans tell Ramaphosa to 'step up'
JOHANNESBURG: South Africans have demanded that President Ramaphosa be "bold", "step up", and "stick to what he says" when he delivers the state of the nation address on Thursday night.
The country's citizens want a clear strategy from the president to get the country on a path to prosperity.
READ: Sona 2023: GP residents plead with Ramaphosa to tackle lack of basic services
With load shedding at an all-time high, and cash-strapped consumers battling to survive amid a crippling cost of living, people are looking to Ramaphosa to deliver solutions.
"A solution for all this load shedding. We just need an answer for Eskom," said one Gauteng woman.
Another man said: "[He has to] stick to what he says because he doesn't fulfill what he says."
Not everyone is buying into the hype of the Sona.
"Nah, I don't care," said one man, while another said: "I definitely won't be watching".
"The only people who are morally obliged to watch this may be Tottenham Hotspurs."
READ: Zackie Achmat: There's no state of the nation, only a 'state of destruction"
The Gauteng residents said Ramaphosa, who is known for his caution, has to be bold when he faced the nation.
Meanwhile, people in the Mother City said the president should present workable plans on how government plans to improve the lot of South Africans.
"When they took over, all the people did vote them in power, now the people who vote them in power they’re suffering, ” said one Capetonian.
Another woman remarked: "He must help us, because now we don’t know what kind of country we live in now."
Gatesville community leader Fowzia Veerasamy said the country’s leaders must take more decisive action, coupled with a will to solve the country’s problems.
"I wouldn’t leave my country. I love it too bits, with all the difficulties going on. I was born and raised here. I've been travelling, I know what it is. This is my home, but it’s just our officials from the president down, must step up."
This article first appeared on EWN : Sona 2023: South Africans tell Ramaphosa to 'step up'
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1622931453943185409/photo/2
More from Local
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
What lessons can households learn from SONA?
Ray White speaks to certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on the lessons for households from SONA 2023.Read More
Children's radio station needs your support to stay on air
Ray White chats to station manager of RX Radio, Noluyolo Ngomani about their pioneering work in public hospitals.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.Read More