



Africa Melane speaks with African Railroad Association (ARIA) CEO Maselo Nhlapo.

2023’s Mining Indaba headlined the need for a functioning rail system

ARIA estimates that there are 7000 trucks on our roads every day, accounting for 35% of vehicles on national roads

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

For years, corruption and mismanagement have been synonymous with Transnet, making fixing the country’s railway lines a difficult and tedious task, says Nhlapo.

She says policy implementation is the greatest stumbling block to innovation.

Nhlapo wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement an immediate public order that will grant third-party access to freight rail.

The stumbling block is, unfortunately, Transnet itself. Maselo Nhlapo, CEO - African Railroad Association (ARIA)

The infrastructure is bad but it's not as bad as in some other countries. We need to start now. Maselo Nhlapo, CEO - African Railroad Association (ARIA)

We cannot as a country have so many trucks killing people on the road. Maselo Nhlapo, CEO - African Railroad Association (ARIA)

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association