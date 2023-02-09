'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
Africa Melane speaks with African Railroad Association (ARIA) CEO Maselo Nhlapo.
-
2023’s Mining Indaba headlined the need for a functioning rail system
-
ARIA estimates that there are 7000 trucks on our roads every day, accounting for 35% of vehicles on national roads
For years, corruption and mismanagement have been synonymous with Transnet, making fixing the country’s railway lines a difficult and tedious task, says Nhlapo.
She says policy implementation is the greatest stumbling block to innovation.
Nhlapo wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement an immediate public order that will grant third-party access to freight rail.
The stumbling block is, unfortunately, Transnet itself.Maselo Nhlapo, CEO - African Railroad Association (ARIA)
The infrastructure is bad but it's not as bad as in some other countries. We need to start now.Maselo Nhlapo, CEO - African Railroad Association (ARIA)
We cannot as a country have so many trucks killing people on the road.Maselo Nhlapo, CEO - African Railroad Association (ARIA)
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
More from Business
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More
Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later?
It's been three years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA that Eskom will be split into three divisions.Read More
SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting
Batohi has told Parliament’s justice committee that the country does not meet all the requirements set by the global watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), just yet.Read More
Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps
Bruce Whitfield talks to ENSAfrica's Charles de Wet about the court ruling that saw Coronation Fund Managers lose nearly R1 billion in market value in a day.Read More