British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!
John Maytham speaks with comedian Alan Committee about the exciting return of the classic comedy series Fawlty Towers.
-
Camilla Cleese is an actress, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian
-
Hint: Basil Fawlty will be told he has a daughter he didn’t know about
The first series came out on 19 September 1975 and the second series in 1979.
It follows the lives of Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty and his wife Sybil as they try to keep their business and marriage afloat.
The classic comedy series has fans far younger than its existence and loyal fans who remember the very first episode and still watch it today.
Camilla Cleese is the daughter of John Cleese and the late American actress and model Barbara Trentham. The UK-born American actress, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian has a few credits under her belt for US TV shows.
In 2011, she wrote her father's live show.
Committee argues that what made Fawlty Towers work is the specific time, place, and context, therefore, he has his reservations about how it will work in the modern context.
The 12 episodes created many decades ago are still brilliant pieces of comedy, but they are comedies of a time, place, and particular attitude.Alan Committee, Comedian
The thrill of watching the show is in Basil Fawlty’s exaggerated sense of being, with Cleese being 83 now, he might not have the energy to portray Basil accordingly.
Committee says that Cleese has changed over the years and has become a diplomatically grumpy old man wailing against any change.
He is going to be a different person in the writing and performing of this piece... It will be different; it has to be different. And, therefore, if it is different why not do something new? Many people will expect one thing and I don’t think it’s possible to recreate it.Alan Committee, Comedian
Committee adds that nostalgia carries the show, not the content.
The nostalgia carries you, the feeling of seeing the people again, but you can’t help but feel that it’s only likable because it’s nice to see the people again; it’s the same magic.Alan Committee, Comedian
