Are CGI kisses going to be the future of movies?
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
The big kiss at the end of Netflix’s "You People" was reportedly CGI.
Someone who worked on the film stated in an interview that the kiss never happened.
The film stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as the romantic leads of the film and like in many romantic comedies, it ends with the pair coming together with a kiss.
The pair lean in, there is a pause and there is a kiss… except the kiss was all CGI.
One of the people who worked on the movie did an interview in a podcast and he said 'I probably should not say this, but that kiss never happened'.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
When filming during the pandemic, movies found a number of creative ways to avoid breaking social distancing rules, but post pandemic some people have questioned why there was a need for a CGI kiss.
I just think it is so funny because there are a whole lot of articles being written now… people are asking, is this going to be a thing for the future? And why would it be a thing?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
CGI has been used to do plenty of unbelievable things in a movies and series, from the fight scenes in superhero movies to the dragons in fantasy stories. So, to use this technology to make two people in the same room kiss has definitely raised some eyebrows.
At the end of the day, if movies are going to be deep faking the big kiss, the big question for most viewers will be, does it at least look real?
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 04:40.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are CGI kisses going to be the future of movies?
