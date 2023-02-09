Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The fine line between denial and positive thinking Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called tox... 12 February 2023 10:10 AM
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday... 12 February 2023 9:34 AM
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day? In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of f... 12 February 2023 9:08 AM
View all Local
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success' Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psy... 12 February 2023 12:28 PM
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town. 10 February 2023 1:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition. 10 February 2023 5:07 AM
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season. 8 February 2023 5:54 PM
View all Sport
Marcel Richman is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Maponya Mall We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds in Soweto. 11 February 2023 11:30 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat

9 February 2023 10:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Earth
sun
moon
David Weiss
flat earther

Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer.

The question of whether the earth is flat has been debated throughout human history.

The shape of Earth explains seasons, changes in weather, how the sun sets, and many more natural phenomena.

So, is the Earth flat?

Well, answering this question has been the quest of David Weiss, an entrepreneur and so-called "Flat Earther".

Weiss embarked on a journey to find proof of the Earth’s curvature four years ago.

He fervently believes the earth is both flat and stationary, calling it a "level, horizontal, non-rotating plain".

The first thing I always say is to look up at the lights on your ceiling. Look at the shape and then describe your floor based on those shapes. The meaning of that is there's no relevance to the lights in the sky.

David Weiss, flat earth believer

We're told by Disney and Nasa that these lights are giant balls of dirt and rock floating in space reflecting sunlight. When you actually take the time to look at how that would work, it doesn't work. We could not see planets in the sizes, distances, and brightness they tell. We could not see stars at the size they tell us. It makes absolutely no sense.

David Weiss, flat earth believer

Weiss said the assumption that we live in a giant expanding universe has never been proven.

We come with the assumption that the lights in the sky are the physical spheres of matter. There's no proof of that. We assume their distance. Unless you know the distance or the size, you can't tell the other. They tell us the sun is 400 times bigger than the moon and 400 times further, which makes them look the same size. Or perhaps they are the same size.

David Weiss, flat earth believer
© chagpg/123rf.com
© chagpg/123rf.com

Weiss said science has led us to the belief that the moon is a rock "falling around the earth" and the earth's gravity is holding on to the moon.

At the same time, the earth 93 millions miles away from a burning ball of gas that we call the sun, has enough gravity to hold onto the Earth, while the moon is falling around the Earth. But for some reason, when the moon comes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun's gravity doesn't give it a little pull and when the moon goes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun doesn't slow it down at all.

David Weiss, flat earth believer

None of that makes any sense. That is a leap of faith... it's pseudo-science. It's written in textbooks as facts. And they build all their other observations around that.

David Weiss, flat earth believer

Scroll up to listen to more of this conversation.




9 February 2023 10:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Earth
sun
moon
David Weiss
flat earther

More from Opinion

SANDF members on parade during a dress rehearsal for the 2022 State of the Nation Address at City Hall on 9 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?

10 February 2023 6:02 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa

9 February 2023 4:22 AM

At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andrewrybalko/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

7 February 2023 4:18 PM

Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC deputy president David Mabuza at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Time to beef up the Deputy President role?

6 February 2023 10:12 AM

David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 2nix/123rf.com

Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms

2 February 2023 5:22 PM

Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bree Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD just before the rolling blackout known locally as load shedding kicks in. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded

2 February 2023 4:01 AM

Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's top 7 present themselves to party delegates following their election at the party's national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst

24 January 2023 11:31 AM

A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khumalo Street was strewn with debris after scores of angry protesters took to the streets in Orlando West, in Soweto to protest against Eskom's pre-paid meters. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.

Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa

19 January 2023 10:53 AM

It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

19 January 2023 3:57 AM

Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'

12 February 2023 12:28 PM

Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mug with a positive message. Photo : Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

The fine line between denial and positive thinking

12 February 2023 10:10 AM

Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

svitlanahulko/123rf

Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?

12 February 2023 9:08 AM

In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it

11 February 2023 11:31 AM

Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMG: Twitter / @akaworldwide

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 9:26 AM

Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© luckybusiness/123rf.com

Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town

10 February 2023 1:25 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© estradaanton/123rf.com

Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship

10 February 2023 1:01 PM

Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend

10 February 2023 12:49 PM

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Valentine's Day heart. Image: Pixabay.com

What people are buying for Valentine's Day

10 February 2023 11:29 AM

Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend

10 February 2023 10:32 AM

Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed

Entertainment

SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?

Local Opinion

[WEATHER WARNING] Heavy thunderstorms to hit Gauteng this weekend

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

CT mayor concerned about closure of Post Office branches

11 February 2023 1:56 PM

Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Tembisa

11 February 2023 12:48 PM

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA