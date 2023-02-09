Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat





The question of whether the earth is flat has been debated throughout human history.

The shape of Earth explains seasons, changes in weather, how the sun sets, and many more natural phenomena.

So, is the Earth flat?

Well, answering this question has been the quest of David Weiss, an entrepreneur and so-called "Flat Earther".

Weiss embarked on a journey to find proof of the Earth’s curvature four years ago.

He fervently believes the earth is both flat and stationary, calling it a "level, horizontal, non-rotating plain".

The first thing I always say is to look up at the lights on your ceiling. Look at the shape and then describe your floor based on those shapes. The meaning of that is there's no relevance to the lights in the sky. David Weiss, flat earth believer

We're told by Disney and Nasa that these lights are giant balls of dirt and rock floating in space reflecting sunlight. When you actually take the time to look at how that would work, it doesn't work. We could not see planets in the sizes, distances, and brightness they tell. We could not see stars at the size they tell us. It makes absolutely no sense. David Weiss, flat earth believer

Weiss said the assumption that we live in a giant expanding universe has never been proven.

We come with the assumption that the lights in the sky are the physical spheres of matter. There's no proof of that. We assume their distance. Unless you know the distance or the size, you can't tell the other. They tell us the sun is 400 times bigger than the moon and 400 times further, which makes them look the same size. Or perhaps they are the same size. David Weiss, flat earth believer

Weiss said science has led us to the belief that the moon is a rock "falling around the earth" and the earth's gravity is holding on to the moon.

At the same time, the earth 93 millions miles away from a burning ball of gas that we call the sun, has enough gravity to hold onto the Earth, while the moon is falling around the Earth. But for some reason, when the moon comes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun's gravity doesn't give it a little pull and when the moon goes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun doesn't slow it down at all. David Weiss, flat earth believer

None of that makes any sense. That is a leap of faith... it's pseudo-science. It's written in textbooks as facts. And they build all their other observations around that. David Weiss, flat earth believer

