Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
The question of whether the earth is flat has been debated throughout human history.
The shape of Earth explains seasons, changes in weather, how the sun sets, and many more natural phenomena.
So, is the Earth flat?
Well, answering this question has been the quest of David Weiss, an entrepreneur and so-called "Flat Earther".
Weiss embarked on a journey to find proof of the Earth’s curvature four years ago.
He fervently believes the earth is both flat and stationary, calling it a "level, horizontal, non-rotating plain".
The first thing I always say is to look up at the lights on your ceiling. Look at the shape and then describe your floor based on those shapes. The meaning of that is there's no relevance to the lights in the sky.David Weiss, flat earth believer
We're told by Disney and Nasa that these lights are giant balls of dirt and rock floating in space reflecting sunlight. When you actually take the time to look at how that would work, it doesn't work. We could not see planets in the sizes, distances, and brightness they tell. We could not see stars at the size they tell us. It makes absolutely no sense.David Weiss, flat earth believer
Weiss said the assumption that we live in a giant expanding universe has never been proven.
We come with the assumption that the lights in the sky are the physical spheres of matter. There's no proof of that. We assume their distance. Unless you know the distance or the size, you can't tell the other. They tell us the sun is 400 times bigger than the moon and 400 times further, which makes them look the same size. Or perhaps they are the same size.David Weiss, flat earth believer
Weiss said science has led us to the belief that the moon is a rock "falling around the earth" and the earth's gravity is holding on to the moon.
At the same time, the earth 93 millions miles away from a burning ball of gas that we call the sun, has enough gravity to hold onto the Earth, while the moon is falling around the Earth. But for some reason, when the moon comes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun's gravity doesn't give it a little pull and when the moon goes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun doesn't slow it down at all.David Weiss, flat earth believer
None of that makes any sense. That is a leap of faith... it's pseudo-science. It's written in textbooks as facts. And they build all their other observations around that.David Weiss, flat earth believer
Scroll up to listen to more of this conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123348629_a-3d-illustration-of-the-now-debunked-competing-conspiracy-theory-that-the-earth-is-flat-as-it-appea.html?vti=m6di8rk9rh1731nmas-1-22
More from Opinion
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa
At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded
Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.Read More
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.Read More