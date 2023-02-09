Your ultimate Johannesburg Valentine’s Day event guide
On the hunt for something to do for Valentine’s Day (or week)?
There are tons of fun events happening across Johannesburg.
11 February: Valentine’s Sunset Flower Picking and Picnic
Flowers, sunsets, and picnic - what more could you ask for?
Bring your partner along for Akanaka Blooms’ Valentine’s Sunset Flower Picking and Picnic event.
Bring your picnic blanket along, favourite treat, and a bucket to transport your flowers home.
Location: 136 Christine Road, Homelands AH, Meyerton
Time: 17:00 to 19:00
Cost: R450 per couple (which includes 30 stems and a glass of bubbly)
Book your tickets here.
11 February: Cupid Run with A New Hope Dog Rescue
Why not get fun and fit for a good cause this Valentine's?
A New Hope Dog Rescue is hosting its fun Cupid Run, perfect for couples or even the whole family.
There are three distances to choose from – 2.5km, 5km, and 10km.
Location: The Big Red Barn, 7 Nelson Road, Irene
Time: 8am
Cost: R120 per person
Enter the Trail Adventure here.
11 February: Valentine’s Gala Concert with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra
Join the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra as it hosts a Valentine’s Gala at the Linder Auditorium.
With 2020 Miss South Africa Shudu Musida as the MC for the night, singer Timothy Moloi and violinist Zanta Hofmeyr set to grace the stage, it is sure to be a phenomenal evening.
Location: Linder Auditorium, 27 St Andrews Road, Parktown
Time: 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Cost: R160
Book your tickets on Quicket here.
12 February: Sunset Bistro’s Valentine’s Craft Market
Are you looking for a place to find your Valentine’s Day gift, or perhaps you’re looking for a beautiful outdoor place to spend time with your family and loved ones?
There’s nothing better than going to a market in summer, so head over to the Sunset Bistro’s Valentine’s Themed Market.
The best part? Entry is completely free!
Location: 206 Sunset Drive, Muldersdrift, Krugersdorp
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
12 February: The NIROX Valentine’s Concert
All you need is love and a little music.
Join the NIROX Sculpture Park, in the heart of the Cradle of Humankind, as its hosts its annual Valentine’s concert.
Attendees can look forward to acapella artists such as Adelle Nqeto, Laurie Levine, and Kat and Wolf to name a few.
Location: R540 Kromdraai Road, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp
Time: 10:00 to 18:00
Cost: R450 (early bird); R520 (general admission) and R600 (final admission)
Book your tickets on Howler here.
14 February: Movie Night with The Donkeys
Pack your blankets or camping chairs and spend a special evening with your partner at the Valentine’s Movie Night at the Rest ur Ass Donkey Sanctuary.
The movie Marry Me will be screened.
Location: 753 Cypress road, Zonnehoeve AH, Ruimsig
Time: 16:00
Cost: R450 per couple (includes a steak or vegan roll, popcorn, chocolate, and a drink of your choice).
WhatsApp message to 073 2076 432 to make a booking.
17 February: Valentine’s Day Themed Paint Night
Spend a Friday evening with your partner at the Lillian Gray Art School for a Valentine’s Day couple's paint night.
Look forward to a relaxed evening where you and your loved one will be creating an ‘owl always love you’ painting.
No experience is needed so just bring along your willingness to learn and a good sense of humour.
Location: 82 Kessel Street, Fairland, Randburg
Time: 18:00
Cost: R1100 per couple (includes welcome drinks, two medium canvases, and paint)
Book your tickets here.
18 February: Spread the love with the Johannesburg SPCA
Looking for something to do this Valentine’s month?
Why not join the Johannesburg SPCA and spread some love through the kennels?
Spend some time with the animals - there will be bath stations ready for a bath and brush, take them for a walk, or even simply sit with them in the kennels.
There will be doggie treats and Valentine's hampers on sale for you to spoil your pooch at home.
Location: 5 Benray Road, Reuven
Time: 10:00 to 13:00
Entry fee: any monetary donation of your choice
