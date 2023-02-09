[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Aubrey Masango speaks with financial advisor Babalwa Nonkenge.
Budgeting is an all-important tool for making sure you manage your finances successfully – but even with adequate planning things can still go wrong.
Whether it’s our own impulsive spending (I blame online shopping) or lack of planning, making huge financial mistakes with long-term consequences can weigh heavy on the heart.
The biggest thing people struggle with when confronting their finances is shame, says Nonkenge.
When people come into her office they almost expect to be scolded or "expect shaming because of the things they haven’t been able to do well".
Mistakes are a part of the human experience, she says.
It starts by admitting and forgiving yourself because if you don’t start with that step you are never going to self-correct.Babalwa Nonkenge, Financial Advisor
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
