[LISTEN] House hunters beware! Don't let these property scams catch you out
Between people posing as real estate agents and taking deposits for a property that is not being sold, to conning people into paying to move up the waiting for government-assisted housing, there are a myriad of scams in the property sector.
These scams can trick potential home owners out of thousands of rands, so what are the red flags to look out for and how can you protect yourself?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Jackie Smith, head of Buyers Trust.
Listen to the audio below for more:
