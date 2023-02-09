[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 2023 State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his seventh Sona on Thursday evening against the backdrop of increased load shedding and little progress on other fronts as well.
Watch the event live from 7 pm.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 2023 State of the Nation Address
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
