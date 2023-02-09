[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 2023 State of the Nation Address

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week. 14 February 2023 2:00 PM
Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style Jaw-dropping photo sets, Valentine's Day proposals and random acts of kindness. It's a day of love and celebrations for Mzansi. 14 February 2023 1:04 PM
View all Local
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding All the news you need to know. 14 February 2023 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Mana... 14 February 2023 10:54 AM
View all Business
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication. 14 February 2023 1:12 PM
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. 14 February 2023 12:58 PM
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet. 14 February 2023 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media. 14 February 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 2023 State of the Nation Address

9 February 2023 3:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
SONA
State of the Nation Address
2023 Sona
2023 State of the Nation Address

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his seventh Sona on Thursday evening against the backdrop of increased load shedding and little progress on other fronts as well.

Watch the event live from 7 pm.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 2023 State of the Nation Address




9 February 2023 3:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
SONA
State of the Nation Address
2023 Sona
2023 State of the Nation Address

More from Local

fifg/123rf

Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak

14 February 2023 2:34 PM

Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gift of the Givers Syria/Instagram

WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes

14 February 2023 2:00 PM

Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Valentine's Day heart. Image: Pixabay.com

Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style

14 February 2023 1:04 PM

Jaw-dropping photo sets, Valentine's Day proposals and random acts of kindness. It's a day of love and celebrations for Mzansi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Private owner protections responsible for decrease in rhino poaching

14 February 2023 12:33 PM

Wildlife protection joins the list of government failures as state-owned parks account for the most rhino poaching in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One person was rescued from this vehicle after heavy rain and flooding hit Soweto. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding

14 February 2023 11:55 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

'We are in a major financial crisis in the City of Tshwane' - Finance MMC

14 February 2023 11:21 AM

Some Gauteng municipalities, including the City of Tshwane and Mogale City, have been struggling financially in recent years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers

14 February 2023 10:17 AM

If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © kvkirillov/123rf.com

Midrand landlords not paying City Power leave tenants in the dark

14 February 2023 8:47 AM

Several residential complexes around Midrand have been disconnected. In total, they owe R37 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Superbowl fan sheds ugly tears during US national anthem

14 February 2023 7:51 AM

A fan could not hold off his tears when singer Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem during the Superbowl LVII.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS K9 unit assists with search and rescue in Türkiye.

[WATCH] SAPS K9 unit helps Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old lady in Türkiye

14 February 2023 7:31 AM

SAPS’s K9 unit recently joined search and rescue operations following the devastating earthquake that hit the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid

Lifestyle Business

Midrand landlords not paying City Power leave tenants in the dark

Local

Scores killed after tour bus collides with cash-in-transit van in Limpopo

Local

EWN Highlights

Valentine's Day a 'sensitive time' as Steenkamps remember Reeva 10 years on

14 February 2023 4:23 PM

Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's memorial service to be held at Sacred Heart College

14 February 2023 4:19 PM

AKA will be afforded private provincial funeral on Saturday

14 February 2023 4:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA