Marcel Richman is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Maponya Mall
The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved again that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Maponya Mall.
It was Thursday's finalist, 46-year-old Computer Scientist Marcel Richman from Craighall who eventually won with a total of 15 answered in a nail-biting 90 seconds. Watch how it played out...
Judges Aubrey Masango and Tolakele Mganga, and Maponya Mall Brain Marcel Richman with 702 presenters (from left) John Perlman, Aubrey Masango, Relebogile Mabotja, Tolakele Mganga and Mark Norton from Dis-Chem.
In the Junior Brain of 702, it was 10-year-old Umusa-Wenkosi from Kloof View Primary who took home the Maponya Mall bragging rights, having answered 12 questions correctly in her round.
Umusa-Wenkosi stands with her fellow Dis-Chem Junior Brain of 702 contestants, 702 presenters (from left) Relebogile Mabotja, Aubrey Masango, John Perlman and Tholakele Mganga, and Mark Norton from Dis-Chem.
If you fancy your chances in upcoming rounds, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 by playing the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the R200 000 prize money.
