Rhino poaching numbers effectively stagnant for 2022
Pippa Hudson speaks to Bonné de Bod, director of the award-winning poaching documentary Stroop.
-
There has been a fractional decrease in rhino poaching numbers in 2022.
-
Around half the rhino losses where in KwaZulu-Natal.
The figures on rhino poaching have remained fairly stagnant in the last two years with 448 killed in 2022 compared to 451 in 2021.
While this is a significant decrease from 2014 when more that 1 200 rhinos were killed in a year, it is still a saddening statistic to see close to 500 rhinos killed annually.
According to De Bod, while this decrease is being reported as good news, we have to dig deeper to see the reality behind the numbers.
She says that while a 40% reduction in poaching has been reported in the Kruger National Park, in reality this is partly due to the fact that there are significantly fewer rhinos left in that area.
We have a drastically reduced rhino population in Kruger, decimated by nearly 80% - according to Africa Geographic – over the last decade.Bonné de Bod, Director of Award-winning Poaching Documentary Stroop
More than half of the total rhino losses were in KwaZulu-Natal and De Bod says there has been a massive increase in poaching in the province in the last year.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rhino poaching numbers effectively stagnant for 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46784995_wild-black-rhino-with-hooked-lip-in-south-africa.html
