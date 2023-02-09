Parliament justifies R8 million budget for Sona 2023





CAPE TOWN - On Thursday, hours before the State of the Nation Address (Sona), Parliament explained the reason for the almost R10 million budget allocation for proceedings and subsequent debates.

Updating the media on final logistics, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the budget for the Sona - which stands at R8 million - was a hard call as the government did not have a choice.

“Because the things that we had to pay for previously we did not have to pay. Things like broadcasting facilities, your live transmissions to the various television stations in the country in order to reach and involve South Africans in the business of Parliament, the conferencing facilities, are things we did not have to pay for.”

Parliament said it was expecting a full house at the Sona, with hundreds of guests ranging from former President Thabo Mbeki to former Speaker Baleka Mbete, and international netball world cup players.

They will be joined by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

Other noteworthy international guests include the Speaker of the Azerbaijan Legislature, as well as 10 international netball captains taking part in the World Cup in the country later in 2023.

He added that former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka would no longer be attending as previously stated.

