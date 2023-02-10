SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?





Lester Kiewit speaks to John Stupart, director of African Defence Review.

The SANDF had a heavy ceremonial presence at the Sona

Stupart says this serves as a useful reminder that the SANDF exists

SANDF members on parade during a dress rehearsal for the 2022 State of the Nation Address at City Hall on 9 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

There is a significant amount of pomp and ceremony surrounding the Sona, with around R8 million budgeted for Thursday's event.

One aspect of the address that raises questions amongst some of the South African population is the heavy ceremonial presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and how much this is costing.

In the lead-up to the Sona, there have been practice flybys and ceremonial guards marching up and down the street.

According to Stupart, the pilots in the Defence Force are desperately short on hours due to financial constraints, so these flypasts almost form a part of their routine duties.

For the ground staff, he says that these events are budgeted for by the SANDF and, while it might be noisy, it is not as costly as it seems.

It might seem like a costly exercise, but the defence force does far more costly things than march down the Cape Town CBD. John Stupart, director of African Defence Review

Stupart argues that the pomp and ceremony are useful to remind the South African population that the SANDF does exist adjacent to the state.

