SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
Lester Kiewit speaks to John Stupart, director of African Defence Review.
-
The SANDF had a heavy ceremonial presence at the Sona
-
Stupart says this serves as a useful reminder that the SANDF exists
There is a significant amount of pomp and ceremony surrounding the Sona, with around R8 million budgeted for Thursday's event.
One aspect of the address that raises questions amongst some of the South African population is the heavy ceremonial presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and how much this is costing.
In the lead-up to the Sona, there have been practice flybys and ceremonial guards marching up and down the street.
According to Stupart, the pilots in the Defence Force are desperately short on hours due to financial constraints, so these flypasts almost form a part of their routine duties.
For the ground staff, he says that these events are budgeted for by the SANDF and, while it might be noisy, it is not as costly as it seems.
It might seem like a costly exercise, but the defence force does far more costly things than march down the Cape Town CBD.John Stupart, director of African Defence Review
Stupart argues that the pomp and ceremony are useful to remind the South African population that the SANDF does exist adjacent to the state.
Scroll up to listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
More from Local
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
What lessons can households learn from SONA?
Ray White speaks to certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on the lessons for households from SONA 2023.Read More
Children's radio station needs your support to stay on air
Ray White chats to station manager of RX Radio, Noluyolo Ngomani about their pioneering work in public hospitals.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.Read More
More from Opinion
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa
At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded
Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.Read More