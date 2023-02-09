What can we expect from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address?





John Perlman speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News associate politics editor.

The State of the Nation Address is set to be delivered at 7pm on Thursday .

Many are hoping Ramaphosa will focus on solutions to the energy crisis.

Cape Town City Hall on the eve of the State of the Nation Address on 8 February 2023. Picture: GCIS

There has been a consensus that this is the most difficult Sona that Ramaphosa has had to deliver.

Madia says that many people seem to be hoping this will be a single issue Sona, where the president's focus will be on the energy crisis, which is affecting all sectors of our society.

A lot of people are hoping that the president will give us less poetry, less flowery language, less rhetoric and less big picture thinking. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Associate Politics Editor

She adds that she does get the sense that the president and the African National Congress are aware of how severe the situation is for the country and the party.

Madia says that she thinks the ANC government is in trouble and they do have to face the reality that they could drop below 50% of the vote in the next national election.

It is his most important Sona I believe and it is one where they know they are in trouble. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Associate Politics Editor

Madia says she suspects the core message of the address will be the need for us to unify and work together.

