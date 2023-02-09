



Image of Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka arriving for Sona 2023 @SAgovnews

Members of parliament and guests have been strutting their stuff on the red carpet as they arrive for the 2023 State of the Nation address.

While there have been calls for less glitz and glamour this year given the dire circumstances facing most South Africans, attendees still put their shiniest foot forward.

Elegant gowns and bright colours were on show as MPs arrived at the Cape Town City Hall.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka stood out in her bright colour of choice, while Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture opted for #ProudlySouthAfrican.

Bernice Swarts, member of Parliament wearing a locally designed outfit #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/hlVHRTkHEC ' @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 9, 2023

Several Members of Parliament and guests arriving at the Cape Town City Hall for the Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/PuG41d1jNW ' Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 9, 2023

Watch the video of the MPs making their grand arrival below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PHOTOS] MPs and dignitaries strut their stuff on Sona red carpet