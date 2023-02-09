



President Cyril Ramaphosa during his 2023 State of the Nation Address. Screengrab from Presidency video on YouTube

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a National State of Disaster in response to the electricity crisis, as well as the appointment of a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency.

He made the announcement during the 2023 State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa said the declaration of the State of Disaster had just been gazetted and it would begin with immediate effect.

[Read] Classification of National Disaster: Impact of severe electricity supply constraint #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/ZdM6sibC2i ' @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 9, 2023

Government's most immediate task is to dramatically reduce the severity of loadshedding in the coming months and ultimately end it altogether, the President said.

The State of Disaster will enable us to provide practical measures that we need to take to support businesses in the food production, storage and retail supply chain, including for the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply President Cyril Ramaphosa

The President will also appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency "to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response".

The Minister of Electricity will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending loadshedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Government would also be including other social partners in an "effective structure" similar to the one set up to drive the vaccine rollout.

Ramaphosa said the just transition to a low carbon economy would be continued at a pace South Africa can afford, and in a manner that ensures energy security.

Click here for more detail on the National State of Disaster

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster over electricity crisis