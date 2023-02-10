National State of Disaster: What's the fine print, Mr President? - Analysts
CAPE TOWN - South Africans woke up to a national state of disaster over South Africa's energy crisis on Friday morning.
"The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has just gazetted the declaration of the State of Disaster, which will begin with immediate effect," President Cyril Ramaphosa boldly declared on Thursday night.
READ: Ramaphosa declares national state of disaster with immediate effect
While the president said it would allow government to provide practical measures to minimise the impact of load shedding on businesses, individuals and public infrastructure, analysts called for more detail.
Political analyst Ongama Mtimka was among those who called for specifics.
"It didn't leave much to be desired, but it's comforting to know the president plans to rope in the auditor-general well in advance and early enough in the state of disaster declared in the energy situation, because we know that those regimes of procurement and regulations under states of disasters gets to be abused for nefarious ends rather than what they are intended."
The country's biggest opposition party rejected the declaration of a state of disaster.
"I think South Africans have PTSD from the last time there was a state of disaster to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic where we saw essentially a looting frenzy because of course now procurement processes were allowed to be subverted and the like," said Democratic Alliance chief whip Siviwe Gwarube.
As the country surpassed over 100 days of load shedding with no sign of the crisis ending, Ramaphosa also announced that an electricity ministry would be created in his office.
Gwarube said, now more than ever, there was a need for a presidential oversight committee
"The president has gone and added an extra ministry in this super presidency of his. We've been commenting on the fact that it's a bloated president and a bloated presidency that also operates without oversight."
This article first appeared on EWN : National State of Disaster: What's the fine print, Mr President? - Analysts
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhnOBOhhp-Q
