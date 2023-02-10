SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
Lester Kiewit unpacks the 2023 State of the Nation Address with Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.
Hope and resilience were two of the most common themes in President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, as the president looked to inspire a nation devastated by the ongoing energy crisis.
Ramaphosa gave a detailed plan on how he would drag the country out of its power dilemma, including two big announcements - that South Africa would be in a national state of disaster and that he would create a Ministry of Electricity.
But did he do enough to boost the morale of South Africans?
He makes grand promises. He talks about a South Africa we want to hear about. So he makes the right noise.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
What is critical is that there is no delivery. There is a lot of talk and talk, but no action. I think in this instance, we might see the same thing,Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Ramaphosa gave a sobering account of the unemployment crisis, saying the country lost two million jobs during the pandemic.
But he also said the Presidential Employment Stimulus created more than a million.
Ndevu believes the president has cherry-picked a few measurables, so there is a "good story to tell".
These jobs are not sustainable, so people cannot plan for a long time. This is just a stopgap for them to survive on a month-to-month basis.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
The EFF's disruptions were another big talking point for the night.
Chaos ensued when the Red Berets stormed the podium, on their way out of the sitting.
The EFF's disruption was a "publicity stunt" meant to show they're holding the president accountable, says Ndevu.
But we know their interests do not hold the government accountable; it's more about rhetoric. There are better platforms to raise their issues than to disrupt the State of the Nation Address. Those disruptions are not effective.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
In fact, when we have loadshedding, by the time the president speaks many South Africans will be in the dark and will not be allowed to listen...Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_99200060_blah-blah-blah-speech-bubble-in-german-illustration-.html?vti=ncvm4u2ppso2z5p1kx-1-140
More from Local
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
What lessons can households learn from SONA?
Ray White speaks to certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on the lessons for households from SONA 2023.Read More
Children's radio station needs your support to stay on air
Ray White chats to station manager of RX Radio, Noluyolo Ngomani about their pioneering work in public hospitals.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.Read More
More from Business
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More
Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later?
It's been three years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA that Eskom will be split into three divisions.Read More
SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting
Batohi has told Parliament’s justice committee that the country does not meet all the requirements set by the global watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), just yet.Read More
Sars wins tax battle with Coronation, share price slumps
Bruce Whitfield talks to ENSAfrica's Charles de Wet about the court ruling that saw Coronation Fund Managers lose nearly R1 billion in market value in a day.Read More